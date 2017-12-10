UK Study: Brains Of Children With Autism Are Loaded With Aluminium

A study conducted by Keele University in Staffordshire has found that the brains of children diagnosed with autism are loaded with dangerous levels of aluminium.

For the very first time, Professor Christopher Exley and his team had the unique opportunity to examine the brain tissue of people who had died with a diagnosis of autism.

Vactruth.com reports: And what they discovered was truly shocking. Their study determined that the brain tissue of individuals who had died with a diagnosis of autism contained the highest levels of aluminum of any other brain tissue that had been examined by the team.

In a video released on November 29, 2017, Exley explained his findings. He stated that:

“We were able to do two things, we were able to measure how much aluminum was in the brain in individuals who had died with autism, and we also able to look at the aluminum in the tissue using a microscopy technique called fluorescence. The amount of aluminum in the brain tissue was, I would say extraordinarily high.” (own emphasis)

The results of their study shocked the team because, over the years.

They had examined the brain tissue of well over one hundred individuals and, according to Exley, the brain tissue of the individuals who had died with a diagnosis of autism contained the highest levels of aluminum that the team had ever seen.

Exley explained that the only brains that he had seen containing similar amounts of aluminum were the brains of the patients who had died with a diagnosis of familial Alzheimer’s disease.

He stated that:

“In this relatively young group of people, some thirteen, fourteen, fifteen years of age, we saw more aluminum than we had seen in other circumstance.”

Exley’s statement is truly shocking, especially when you consider that he and his team had previously been examining the brain tissue of more senior patients who had died of Alzheimer’s disease.

You would expect to find that individuals who died in their seventies and eighties would have a far greater concentration of aluminum in the brain than those who had died at the tender age of thirteen.

Exley continued by revealing that:

“Perhaps equally important if not more important were the microscopy studies. Microscopy studies enabled us to identify where the aluminum was in the brain tissue.

“When we looked at the brains of people with a diagnosis of autism, we found something completely different, something we have never seen before, as yet in any other set of human brains. We found that the majority of aluminum was actually inside the cells, ‘intracellular.’”

He explained that these cells were carrying with them a cargo of aluminum from the body into the brain. He stated that:

“We also saw evidence that cells in the lymph and in the blood were passing into the brain, so they were carrying with them a cargo of aluminum from the body into the brain.

“This is the first time in any brain tissue that we have seen, so this is a stand out and as yet unique observation in autism.”

This leads us to question, where the aluminum was coming from?

We Are Being Bombarded with Aluminum Every Day

As many of us are aware, we are living in what Exley calls “the age of aluminum.” The human body is being bombarded with aluminum in everyday products.

For example, many of our foods, vaccinations, medications, baby products, cosmetics, cleaning products and even soft furnishings contain aluminum, and it appears that we are powerless to prevent the ever-increasing onslaught.

However, despite the fact that aluminum is known to be a toxic substance and, according to the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, a potential health hazard, aluminum has been named as the second most used metal in the world after steel, largely due to its versatility.

Exley Now Concerned About the Aluminum Content in Vaccines

Before embarking on this study, Exley had believed that there was no safe alternative to aluminum as an adjuvant in vaccinations. However, since studying the aluminum/autism link he has had a change of heart.

He explained that:

“Because I have seen the same cells from the ones seen at the injection site carrying a cargo of aluminum into the brain tissue of individuals who have died of autism, I would now say we have to think very carefully about who receives a vaccine which includes an aluminum adjuvant.

“We have to think carefully, is this vaccine a life saving vaccine or not? If it isn’t, don’t have it with an aluminum adjuvant.”

To read Professor Exley’s peer-reviewed study on aluminium in brain tissue in autism, click here.

Exley’s study was funded in part by the Children’s Medical Safety Research Institute (CMSRI), an organization whose members have believed for many years that aluminum has been the cause of neurological disorders.

On their website, they have stated that:

“The Children’s Medical Safety Research Institute, also known as CMSRI was established to provide funding for research to address eroding national health, particularly in very young and elderly populations.

“Concerns have been raised by the scientific community about the acknowledged significant increases in immune, inflammatory and cognitive disorders in children and adults ranging from asthma and neurodevelopmental disorders to the emergence of previously rare but serious autoimmune health conditions and age related disorders in the nervous system during the past three decades.”

They continued:

“The effect of vaccines on the immune and neurological systems must also be assessed in association with cognitive function as it is related to academic performance and systemic effects on the educational system.

“As schools enforce government vaccine policies, a valid assessment of impact will support future decisions about public health policies as they relate to school policies.”

In reality, Exley’s suggestion to only vaccinate with a vaccination containing an aluminum adjuvant if it is completely necessary is easier said than done.

According to research, vaccinations containing aluminum have only been added to the childhood immunization schedule when some vaccines containing mercury were removed and the number of vaccines containing this adjuvant appears to be increasing every year.

In his paper, Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines is Unsafe, Neil Z. Miller wrote that:

“Prior to the mercury phase-out (pre-2000), babies received 3,925 mcg of aluminum by 18 months of age. After pneumococcal and hepatitis, A vaccines were added to the schedule, babies began receiving 4,925 mcg of aluminum during the same age period—a 25% increase.”

This is a massive increase and if true, it is hardly surprising that it is affecting the brain tissue of children.

Miller demonstrated exactly how much aluminum children were receiving through vaccination by using a series of charts. He wrote:

“Age-Specific and Cumulative Aluminum Exposure by 18 Months of Age

Birth 250 mcg aluminum

2 months 1225 mcg aluminum

4 months 975 mcg aluminum

6 months 1000 mcg aluminum

12 months 600 mcg aluminum

15 months 623 mcg aluminum

18 months 250 mcg aluminum”

As you can see, a baby receives a total of 4,925 mcgs of aluminum by the time they are 18 months of age, from vaccinations alone.

Miller concluded that:

“Toxic metals such as aluminum do not belong in prophylactic medications administered to children, teenagers, or adults. Vaccines are normally recommended for healthy people, so safety (and efficacy) standards must be impeccable.

Parents, especially, should not be compelled to permit their loved ones to receive multiple injections of toxic metals that could increase their risk of neurodevelopmental and autoimmune ailments. Safe alternatives to current disease prevention technologies are urgently needed.”

Exley’s recent research appears to support Miller’s findings, and, as Miller stated, “toxic metals such as aluminum do not belong in prophylactic medications administered to children, teenagers, or adults.”

In an interview, I asked Professor Exley the following questions:

England: It has been thought for many years that thimerosal was responsible for causing autism; does your study put doubt on this as a theory?

Exley: No, since we have not researched mercury.

England: In your opinion, could autism be a childhood form of Alzheimer’s disease?

Exley: Actually, this thought has crossed my mind!

England: It appears that one way or another, aluminum could be responsible for neurological disorders to occur; why do you think that they manifest in so many different ways?

Exley: The result of aluminum toxicity is simply down to where and how it accumulates in human tissue. It is so biologically-reactive that it can disrupt many, many biochemical pathways.

However, for this disruption to manifest as disease the number and severity of the disruptions must increase above a tolerable threshold and to achieve this threshold you need time (e.g. in AD) or unusual circumstances (as may be the case in autism).

His answers are concerning, because if he is correct, every child who has received a vaccine containing aluminum is at risk from becoming ill. This is because no one knows exactly what level of aluminum is safe.

What Can Parents Do to Help Their Children?

This news is extremely worrying for parents. However, there is one thing that every parent can do to protect their child and that is to reduce their body burden of aluminum in any way that they can.

One way that has been proven to help reduce the body burden of aluminum is by drinking a silicon-rich mineral water every day.

What are Silicon-Rich Mineral Waters?

Natural, silicon-rich mineral water differs significantly from many other alternative bottled waters, as it naturally contains more silicon in the soluble form (known as silica acid) than most.

This is because silica is naturally occurring and not synthetically produced. What is even more interesting is the fact that silica acid is the only form of silicon that humans can effectively digest and absorb into the body’s system.

Silicon-rich mineral waters are sourced from natural aquifers buried deep below the tropical rain forest and hidden away from all pollution to protect them from the outside world.

Silica, a mineral that is abundant in silica water, is naturally occurring as the result of natural chemistry which takes place deep underground and cannot be synthetically reproduced. This is because only nature has the power to create the unique qualities of silica water.

While supermarkets now stock a wide range of bottled waters, only a few of them contain silica.

Of the brands that do contain silica, only three of them can truly be classified as silicon-rich, defined as 30 parts per million (ppm) of silica or above.

Although there are many mineral waters that contain silica, until recently, there have only been three main silicon-rich mineral waters available: Spritzer, Volvic and Fiji, which contain the required 30 ppm of silica or above.

However, this situation has now changed, because on January 24, 2017, the Malaysian company Spritzer launched Acilis, which is sold in the United Kingdom and Europe.

In an article published in the Hippocratic Post, titled Why everyone should drink a silicon-rich mineral water, Professor Exley wrote:

“What we have found in clinical trials, involving both healthy individuals and individuals with disease, is that drinking around a litre of silicon-rich mineral water every day can speed up the removal of toxic aluminium from the body via the kidneys and ultimately urine.

In fact, our studies showed that individuals experienced significant reductions in their body burden of aluminium, including falls of up to 70% in one case, over a 12-week period.

Silicon-rich mineral waters help to remove aluminium from the body because they are actually rich in soluble silicon or silicic acid.

This form of silicon immediately follows water molecules through the gut wall and into the bloodstream where it forms a complex with aluminium called an hydroxyaluminosilicate.

This form of aluminium can be easily filtered from the blood by the kidney. Hence, silicon-rich mineral waters increase the excretion of aluminium in the urine.”

If he is correct, then this leads us to question whether or not it is possible that drinking a silicon-rich mineral water on a regular basis could benefit children with autism.

Parents Say Their Autistic Children Improved After Drinking Acilis

The answer appears to be yes, because interestingly, there are two testimonials on the Acilis website from parents stating that their autistic children have improved after drinking Acilis silicon-rich mineral water on a regular basis.

Testimonial 1

“After just 2 weeks of drinking Acilis water, I have already seen amazing results with my 2-year-old autistic daughter who has shown increased eye contact, better non-verbal communication and increased pre-verbal sounds. And to my delight called me ‘Mamma’ for the very first time in her tiny life.

You have no idea how much this means to us as parents. We have a battle that we have to fight with NHS and Local Authorities to get services and help for our children, which they just do not want to do, and then there are conscious minded companies like yours which provide a lifeline for parents like us.”

Testimonial 2

“Wow what a huge difference Acilis has made for my autistic children. My 16 years old has suffered with severe constipation most of his life, this water has made his life so much more bearable as it has helped him relieve himself without the use of medication.

My 6-year-old has also showed positive signs in learning. It is just amazing that something so simple as water can do such wonders.

I really want to continue this wonderful water for my children as it has helped them so much.”

According to Rex Garratt, Spritzer’s UK distributor and founder of the Acilis website, these testimonials were placed on the Acilis website long before Exley’s study on aluminum and autism was published.

If he is correct, then this fact alone proves that Professor Exley’s study is correct and aluminum is linked to autism.