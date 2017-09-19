Brazilian Politician: NASA Says Planet X Will Crash Into Earth

Planet X will arrive soon and destroy the Earth, according to a Brazilian senator and scholar who claims to have inside information from NASA.

Many people believe that Planet X – or Nibiru – is heading towards our planet, and could arrive on September 23, heralding the end of days as prophesied in the Old Testament.

The Express reports that Telmario Mota, who has represented Brazil’s northernmost state of Roraima in Federal Senate since 2015, told his fellow parliamentarians: “I got information from reliable sources at NASA, which I trust.

“NASA is aware of the approach of Planet X or, as it is also called ‘Nibiru’.

“The world as we knew it will soon cease to exist. The history of human civilisation will soon end.”

“Planet-X already has an impact on the gravitational field of the Earth, the world is already facing natural disasters of unprecedented strength, very soon two-thirds of humanity will die of hunger and disease, and powerful disasters will shake the planet and our civilisation will die.”

Christian researcher David Meade said he has studied Biblical texts which “prove” Nibiru is on its way and will appear in the skies on September 23, before wiping us out at some point in October.

Many have dismissed the claims as make believe, but Mr Meade says: “The great sign of The Woman as described in revelation 12:1-2 forms and lasts for only a few hours. According to computer generated astronomical models, this sign has never before occurred in human history.

“It will occur once on September 23, 2017. It will never occur again. When it occurs, it places the Earth immediately before the time of the Sixth Seal of Revelation.”