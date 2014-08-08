Multiple sources are reporting that the US government has performed a second round of airstrikes aiming at ISIS strongholds. According to CNN.com, “The U.S. military has begun a second round of airstrikes against ISIS near Irbil, U.S. officials told CNN on Friday. News of the latest airstrikes came just after the governor of Irbil, Nawzad Hadi, told CNN, that ISIS fighters may be as close as 30 kilometers to Irbil.

Air strikes are “very important” because ISIS fighters are well armed and are outgunning the Kurdish forces, thanks to the weapons the militants seized from the Iraqi military in Mosul, Hadi said. During that second airstrike, four U.S. fighter jets struck an ISIS convoy of seven vehicles, Pentagon spokesman Rear Adm. John Kirby said. The warplanes dropped four laser-guided bombs, he said.”

Two years after President Obama brought home troops from the war ravaged region, this is the most aggressive campaign performed in Iraq by the US military since troops were pulled out. Both leadership in Iraq and the US government has hinted that US will be putting military back into the region. Not surprisingly, citizens of both countries are voicing anger towards another potentially mis0guided war attempt.

The UN is moving quickly to secure citizens in Iraq not associated with ISIS. According to multiple reports, including RT.com, “The United Nations says it is working to try and open a humanitarian corridor in northern Iraq to allow those citizens who are trapped the opportunity to get to safety. Food aid was also delivered to the Yazidis people, who were suffering from a lack of food and dehydration.

‘Now that air drops have started, the UN in Iraq is urgently preparing a humanitarian corridor to allow those in need to flee the areas under threat’, the top UN envoy in Iraq, Nickolay Mladenov, said in a statement.”

This past week, President Obama authorized the use of force in the Islamic state, if necessary.