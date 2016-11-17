Breitbart News Launches Defamation Lawsuit Against Regressive Left

Breitbart News will be launching a defamation lawsuit against a major mainstream media company for attempting to slander them to the public.

Liberal news organisations have relentlessly attacked the popular conservative site and called it “white nationalist” after Donald Trump appointment Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon as his chief strategist.

Breitbart are hitting back at the Regressive left by defending it’s honor against baseless claims designed to cause damage to them and the independent media as a whole.

“Breitbart News Network, a pro-America, conservative website, is preparing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against a major media company for its baseless and defamatory claim that Breitbart News is a ‘white nationalist website,’” a statement by Breitbart reads.

The Hill reports:

“Breitbart News cannot allow such vicious racial lies to go unchallenged, especially by cynical, politically-motivated competitors seeking to diminish its 42 million monthly readers and its number one in the world political Facebook page. Breitbart News rejects racism in all its varied and ugly forms. Always has, always will,” the statement continues.

“The diversity of the company’s news coverage and its staff continue to embody Andrew Breitbart’s colorblind, distinctly American commitment to ‘E pluribus unum’—out of many, one.”

Breitbart News — which generated 240 million page views and attracted 37 million unique visitors in the month of October leading up to Election Day — would not comment on which major media company the publication plans to sue, nor when the suit will be filed.

Critics have taken aim at the site’s coverage in recent days.