Britain Braces For Civil War As Brexit Date Looms

British citizens are warning that riots and civil war may happen if Brexit isn’t delivered by the March 31st deadline as originally promised.

According to increasing numbers of Brits living in Brexit-strongholds across the UK, people are becoming restless and ready to take to the streets if the government renege on their Brexit promise.

Infowars.com reports:

Sky News visited Brexit-strongholds and talked to people who made it clear what they thought would happen if the timeline for Britain’s exit from the EU was not announced soon.

“Oh, there’ll be mass riots. There’ll be hysteria. There could even be a civil war. The country has used its voice and if the Government ignores what the people have said then there is going to be a civil war. There is going to be,” one woman told the broadcaster.

She added that people would be “very angry and let down” if the government attempted to deliver a watered down Brexit that left the UK open to mass uncontrolled immigration from other EU countries.

“People have spoken and if people don’t get what they’ve asked for then people are going to rise and they are going to use their voice in different ways and they are going to be extremely angry,” concluded Liz Pugh.

The sentiment is one that seems increasingly mirrored across the country, with Nigel Farage warning back in November that “political anger the likes of which none of us in our lifetimes have ever witnessed in this country” will unfold if voters feel they have been “cheated”.

Brexit supporters initially warned of riots after the UK’s High Court ruled that Parliament would need to vote for the government to activate Brexit, a decision that is likely to be backed up by a Supreme Court ruling due later this month.

“If Brexit doesn’t go ahead, you are going to get civil uproar. It’s not a word I use lightly, but there is going to be a revolution. There will be a revolution,” said Stephen Raven, a borough councillor in Boston.