Britain Orders Submarines Towards Syria For Possible Missile Strikes

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly ordered submarines to move within missile range of Syria in readiness for strikes that could be launched as early as Thursday night.

According to the Daily Telegraph, May has not reached a final decision on whether Britain would join any strikes by the US and France in response to a suspected chemical attack, but wants to be able to act swiftly.

Press TV reports: Britain reportedly hopes to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles against Syria from its submarines.

According to the White House, US President Donald Trump has not laid out any timetable for action, either.

Trump had earlier tweeted that missiles “will be coming” and Russia should “get ready.”

His stance was toned down by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who asserted that Trump has a number of options, and not just the military one.

Russia has dismissed as “bogus” reports of the chemical gas attack in Eastern Ghouta, while Damascus maintains that it has not launched any chemical attacks.

Iran has strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons by any country in any part of the world, saying claims about a chemical attack by the Syrian government in Eastern Ghouta are “conspiratorial and illogical.”

The alleged attack was launched not long after Trump called for withdrawal of US troops from war-ravaged Syria.

The US has so far failed to offer any evidence in regard to the attack and the alleged role of Damascus or Iran or Russia.