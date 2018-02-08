British Government Sends Non-Muslim Citizens Free Islamic Hijabs

The British government has begun promoting Islam by distributing “free scarves” to women who express an interest in wearing the full Islamic Hijab.

The free hijab scheme was announced as part of World Hijab Day on 1 February. British government literature promoting the pro-Hijab event describe the face-covering veil as “liberating“, despite the fact Muslim women around the world are rejecting the veil as oppressive.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom (FCO) — Britain’s equivalent of the U.S. Department of State — issued invites to its London staff ahead of the event, stating:

Would you like to try on a Hijab or learn why Muslim women wear the headscarf? Come along to our walk-in event. Free scarfs for all those that choose to wear it for the day or part of the day. Muslim women, along with followers of many other religions, choose to wear the Hijab. Many find liberation, respect and security through wearing it. #StrongInHijab. Join us for #WorldHijabDay.

Why is the British government proselytizing on behalf of Islam, and issuing absurd propaganda about the Islamic headscarf to its citizens?

The Hijab remains one of the Muslim world’s most barbaric and archaic customs. By robbing women of the right to show their face in public, they are treated as second class citizens, and oppressed by the institutions that should be offering them support.

While Iranian women are burning the Hijab in massive protests against their Islamic government, and the Danish government has announced a ban on the Hijab in public, the British government is encouraging women to “liberate” themselves by donning the full-face veil.

“We are fighting against the most visible symbol of oppression,” anti-Hijab activist Masih Alinejad told Reuters on World Hijab Day, adding: “These women are saying, ‘It is enough – it is the 21st century and we want to be our true selves.’”

Masih Alinejad hosts the website My Stealthy Freedom where women in Iran post photos of themselves without Hijabs.

Alleged internal staff poster from UK Foreign Office in support of #WorldHijabDay &the institutional oppression of women through modesty culture,while brave Iranian women risk all to remove hijab tyranny. Foreign Office would never hold #NoHijabDay. Shameful #vote100 #Suffrage100 pic.twitter.com/8acDwRPTUG — Maajid (@MaajidNawaz) February 6, 2018

The FCO has not yet responded to the requests for information regarding how much British tax payers’ money was spent proselytizing on behalf of Islam and distributing free Hijabs to women.