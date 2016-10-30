British Government Admits Marijuana Has ‘Medicinal Value’

The British government have finally admitted that marijuana has medicinal value in helping to treat a number of different illnesses and diseases.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that Cannabidiol (CBD) has restorative, correcting or modifying effects on “physiological functions” when administered to humans. In other words, cannabis has the potential to cure illnesses without the need for pharmaceutical drugs.

Recommended Terrorists Exposed As Working For British Government An official investigation has revealed that the British government directly funded and organised terrorists in the Loughinisland massacre in 1994. (4 months ago)

Anonhq.com reports:

Observers say this new development in Britain is a potential milestone that will help marijuana campaigners to press for the country’s lawmakers to legalize the plant based on the available evidence.

Before this good news, some of the country’s politicians had pressed on the government to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Currently, in the United Kingdom, it is illegal to possess marijuana in any form. Without a so-called appropriate licence, it is also illegal to grow, distribute or sell marijuana in the nation.

However, over the years, marijuana advocates have been gaining momentum in their quest to have the plant legalized and regulated in the country. In 2015, James Richard Owen, an economics student at Aberystwyth University, started a petition on the country’s official petitions website, calling for the legalization, cultivation, sale and use of the plant.

The petition gathered 218,995 signatures, far exceeding the 100,000 needed for it to be considered for debate in Parliament. On Oct. 12, 2015. the country’s Parliament debated the petition.

Recommended Hillary Clinton Admits ISIS Was Created By U.S. Government The mainstream media are covering up the fact that Hillary Clinton admitted in public that the U.S. government created both ISIS and Al Qaeda. (5 months ago)

According to the Independent, the latest findings by the MHRA are not directly applicable to the British government’s response to last year’s petition to legalize marijuana.

In a statement on the assessment done by the MHRA, the agency said: “The MHRA has now completed its review and has considered all information available to it relating to Cannabidiol(CBD) and having taken into account all the scientific advice and evidence, it has come to an opinion that products containing Cannabidiol will satisfy the second limb of the definition of a ‘medicinal product’ because it may be used by or administered to human beings either with a view to restoring, correcting or modifying physiological functions by exerting a pharmacological, immunological or metabolic action, or to making a medical diagnosis.”

The review of CBD, a cannabinoid accounting for up to 40% of the marijuana plant’s extract that doesn’t contain its psychoactive THC but has immense health benefits, came about following discussions with CBD vaporiser company MediPen.

The Managing Director of MediPen, Jordan Owen was quoted by the Independent as saying: “Since our inception we’ve worked hard to obtain our goal of breaking down the negative connotations surrounding Cannabis to lead to a reform in the law for medicinal use. Now this is finally becoming a reality, which will provide ground-breaking results.”

Past studies on marijuana have revealed its CBD helps to control brain and nerve activity, energy metabolism, heart function, the immune system and even reproduction.

Recommended British Air Force Admit To Helping America Bomb Syrian Army The British Air Force has admitted to helping the US conduct airstrikes on the Syrian army, which Russia say has ignited World War 3 in Syria. (1 month ago)

To add to the MHRA’s findings, the British pro-marijuana pharma company, GW Pharmaceuticals, has also announced it has just concluded a positive phase 3 clinical trial demonstrating the safety and efficacy of CBD, which has helped people with a variety of illnesses.

As a result of these new developments in the United Kingdom, many charities and pro-marijuana organizations have intensified their research into the use of the plant as a medical drug. Observers predict that the full legalization of the plant is imminent in the United Kingdom.

In all these positive developments regarding marijuana in the United Kingdom, the Mainstream Media (MSM) in the United States have refused to report on them. Despite the news being published by many British media outlets, in the United States, the corporate MSM have pretended not to have heard it. This should tell us that there is a grand agenda to suppress marijuana in the United States, with the help of the corporate media, in order to prevent people from benefiting from the medicinal value of the obviously wonderful plant; pushing the agenda of favor for Big Pharma products.