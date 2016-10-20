British PM Calls On EU Leaders To Unite Against Russia

The British Prime Minister has called on European leaders to unite against Russia and stop what she referred to as Russian “atrocities” in Syria.

“We must show a robust and united European stance in the face of Russian aggression,” Theresa May told reporters on Thursday in a call which is expected to further strain ties between Moscow and London.

Press TV reports:

May, whose country is in the process of leaving the European Union (EU) following a historic referendum in June, said Thursday that the EU needs to take a tougher stance against the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is vital that we work together to continue to put pressure on Russia to stop these appalling atrocities, these sickening atrocities, in Syria,” the premier said Thursday, before attending her first EU summit.

She also called for a “robust and united European stance in the face of Russian aggression.”

The UK and Russia have strong disagreements over a number of issues, such as the Syrian conflict and Western sanctions against Russia.

On Syria, where foreign-backed militants have been wreaking havoc for years, the UK and other Western countries like the US have been demanding an immediate end to Russia’s military campaign, which has helped the Syrian government defeat the Takfiri terrorists in many regions.

Britain has also been one of the most fervent supporters of Western sanctions against Russia over its alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The two countries’ military forces have been involved in a series of aerial and naval confrontations, with Britain sending its jets and warships on several occasions to intercept Russian bombers and naval fleets.

The latest of those encounters occurred on Thursday, when the Russian aircraft career Admiral Kuznetsov and its task force were “shadowed” by two British warships on a course to sail through the North Sea and English Channel, on their way to Syria.

This is while the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), of which the UK is a member, had acknowledged earlier in the day that Russia had the right to operate in international waters.

According to the Kremlin, Putin had told May in early September that Russia wants to restore ties between the two countries “in all spheres, including the most sensitive ones.”