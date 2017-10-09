British PM Tells Netanyahu UK Is Committed To Iran Nuclear Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the UK is committed to the Iran deal, during a phone call on Monday.

During a call with Netanyahu, May stressed that the U.K. was opposed to scrapping the nuclear agreement reached between Iran and Western world powers.

May told Netanyahu that the U.K. “remains firmly committed to the deal and that we believe it is vitally important for regional security.”

Haaretz reports:

The agreement is important because it “neutralized the possibility of the Iranians acquiring nuclear weapons for more than a decade,” May told Netanyahu, according to the statement from Downing St. ” Prime Minister [May] said it was important that the deal is carefully monitored and properly enforced, and that both sides deliver on their commitments.”

The phone call between the two leaders comes ahead of Trump’s expected announcement next week regarding the Iran deal. Trump is expected to make a speech in which he will announce that the nuclear agreement is not in the U.S.’s security interests, and will leave it to Congress to decide whether to re-impose economic sanctions on Tehran.

Netanyahu has himself in the recent weeks expressed public support for an American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, as well as canceling or amending the agreement itself.

According the statement from Downing St., May and Netanyahu agreed that the international community must address the threat Iran poses to Gulf state and the entire Middle East, and that world nations must act together to stop Iran’s attempt to undermine regional stability.