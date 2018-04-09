London Police No Longer Have Enough Detectives To Investigate Murders

Scotland Yard have admitted they have run out of detectives to investigate murders in the Capital, but still have enough police officers to investigate so-called online ‘hate crimes’.

In a staggering admission, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said that London police officers are ill-equipped and under-resourced to deal with the recent spate of murders, as six teenagers were stabbed in just 90 minutes last week, bringing the total murder toll this year to 55.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: She said: ‘Over the last three months and in particular in the last several days, we have had a unusual spike in horrible homicides, ghastly events, that have taken people’s lives and devastated other people’s lives.

‘It is important that we investigate those to the best of our ability and that we bring people to justice. I anticipate that we will. We are very good at that.

‘We work really closely with the City of London Police. We frequently help them with serious crime. Occasionally they help us. This is not an unprecedented time, but it is a very worrying time.’

It came after another evening of attacks when six teenagers – the youngest just 13 – were stabbed in separate attacks between 5.30pm and 7pm on Thursday.

It started at 5.30pm when a 15-year-old boy was knifed in Poplar, East London.

At 6pm two boys of 15 and a third boy aged 16 were stabbed and injured during a fight just two miles away in Mile End.

Less than an hour later, a 13-year-old boy was set upon by a gang who stabbed him in a park in Newham, East London. Eight minutes later, an 18-year-old was attacked in Ealing Broadway.

The violence continued last night as two more young males, one aged 16 and the other in his late teens or early 20s, were stabbed at a shopping centre in Croydon, South London.

Following criticism that he had not visited the bereaved families of those killed this week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan yesterday visited the scene where Tanesha Melbourne, 17, was shot dead on Monday, after it emerged police had arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.

A group of 47 MPs also sent a letter to Downing Street calling for action, accusing the Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Amber Rudd of being ‘absent while violent crime surges’ across the country. The letter, co-ordinated by Ilford North Labour MP Wes Streeting, said: ‘Violent crime has been on the rise since 2014 and in recent weeks we have seen too many lives lost on the streets of London to guns and knives. This is neither acceptable nor inevitable.

‘More must be done to tackle both crime, and the root causes of crime.’

Yesterday Miss Dick was forced to deny police had ‘lost control of crime in London’. She said: ‘It is not this enormous epidemic that people are talking about. There are plenty of us who can go about our business pretty certain that we are not going to be affected by this knife crime.’

Martin Griffiths, head of trauma surgery at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, tweeted yesterday: ‘Tired after another brutal night managing stabbed children. Proud to serve my community in this amazing unit, but wondering how many children have to die before we stop squabbling and invest in youth.’

Bus drivers, train staff, cabbies and security guards are being trained to spot children being used as drug mules.

The Home Office has distributed posters highlighting possible signs that youngsters were being exploited by gangs to run Class A narcotics and money around Britain. The campaign focuses on ‘county lines’ networks, where criminals deploy juveniles as ‘couriers’ to carry drugs and cash to small market towns and seaside resorts.