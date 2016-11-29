Britney Spears Illuminati ‘Slumber Party’ Video Decoded

Britney Spears’ new music video Slumber Party is infused with Illuminati and occult symbolism and explains what a celebrity mind controlled slave goes through in the Hollywood scene.

Britney is the ideal of the modern popstar – young, beautiful, controversial and completely controlled by the music industry Illuminati – so it’s no surprise that her new song, Slumber Party, is infused with occult symbology.

The first scene begins during the dark hours of the night. A car pulls up through ominous gates,. Britney is heading for a magnificent mansion on the night of an incredibly full moon

With no driver in sight, Britney leaves the car dressed in scarlet red – a Satanic symbolic ritual gesture.

As she walks to the mansion, we notice strange statues, fire breathing, juggling performers.

Britney is heading to an elite, insider party. Secret societies in this part of the cabal are known for their exclusive parties for the rich and famous. But these are not ordinary parties.

Behind the closed doors of their mansions, the ultra rich are occultists engaged in evil practices.

In promotional interviews Britney describes the video as having a ‘younger Eyes Wide Shut theme.’ She then goes on to describe it as ‘fun, fun!’ Did she fail to understand what Eyes Wide Shut is actually about, or is occult sex slavery and murder ‘fun’ for Britney?

In this video the Illuminati give you a first hand, inside look into what vile acts take place inside their parties.

One party held by the Rothschilds in 1972 has recently been exposed. Unsurprisingly there are unnerving similarities to the scenes in Britney’s new video.

As we continue, we see Britney entering the mansion – a party is in full swing. As she walks up the stairs immoral and compromising shots of men and women are seen everywhere representing the grotesque Satanic sex rituals that take place within the mansions walls.

This point is hammered home harder by the cat ears we see most of the women wearing which symbolism sex kitten programming which is rampant within the elite Satanic scene.

Roseanne Barr: “Well this is a culture of fear and nobody is more afraid than people in Hollywood. I go to Hollywood parties or occasionally I go to Oscar parties and things like that and big stars and people like that take me aside and say ‘I just want to thank you for the things you say.’ And it blows my mind but thats the culture – its a culture of fear for sure. And its a big culture of mind control too. MK Ultra mind control rules in Hollywood. If you don’t know about that, google it and look into it.“

Regardless, as Britney walks through the party she locks eyes with a mysterious man with a lightning bolt over his eye. This represents her meeting with Satan, who runs the Illuminati music industry.

And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven – Luke 10: 18

Britney has long sold her soul to the industry and because of this Satan will never leave her alone. Regardless of where she goes, Satan always follows.

Since her fame in the late 90s, Britney has had numerous crises due to mind control breakdowns and the stress of coping with the MK Ultra life she leads.

As the video unfolds, blatant sexual programming unfolds before our eyes. We see Britney dancing suggestively on a couch, which represents the casting couch culture we all know about.

We also see what she had to go through under sex slave mind control programming. In reality we are seeing a toned down version of what really goes on in these elite parties.

As perilous times approach, Hollywood is getting more and more blatant. The immoral and coercive aspect of this video is undeniable.

We then see Britney with a newcomer to the music industry on the same couch representing the initiation of a new artist into the blasphemous world of fame. As the initiation is completed, we see Spears crawl back to Satan like a cat – on a table, wearing a choker that looks like a collar – seeking his approval.

As Satan nods his approval, we see Britney back at the party cuddling with her initiate and other party attendees. This is just a small fraction of what happens behind closed doors.

This is the sad life of a MK Ultra mind control victim. Britney Spears is one of the best examples of it from our generation.

Britney was raised by the Illuminati since her Disney days and unfortunately she will probably never be free from this type of Satanic abuse. Her music video exposes the industry for what it truly is.

Britney Spears: “When I tell people how I feel they are hearing what they want to hear, not what I am really telling them. It’s bad. I’m sick. I don’t feel like its out of control. I feel like its too in control.”

Let’s listen to the message she is trying to reveal in the video and pray for her.