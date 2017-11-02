Bryan Cranston Has A Message For ‘Unpatriotic’ Trump Haters: ‘F*ck You’

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, who backed Hillary Clinton during the election, has recently changed his tune, and is now calling out those who want President Trump to fail, accusing them of being ego-driven and unpatriotic.

“If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails,’” Cranston said. “To that person I would say, f— you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

The actor, currently on tour promoting Vietnam War-era movie Last Flag Flying, said he wants President Trump to succeed.

“I don’t want him to fail,” Cranston said, arguing that it is his patriotic duty to support the president. “I want him to succeed. I do. I honestly do.”

“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that,” Cranston said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week. “That being said, he is the president.”

The actor’s comments mark an abrupt change from previous remarks he made about Donald Trump before he was elected. In October 2016, Cranston was one of the dozens of celebrities who said they would move to Canada or New Zealand if Trump became president.

However, in the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cranston said regardless of tribal political allegiance, he is an American first and foremost and he will support anyone with “a good idea” because he loves America.

“If you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you,” Cranston said. “I don’t care if you’re a Republican and I’m a Democrat or whatever, I don’t care.”

“We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is a political football, and someone with a different opinion is the enemy. Assume they love this country as much as you do, and there’s always room for improvement. How can we make it better?”