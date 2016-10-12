Child Hospitalized After Eating Bucket Of Maggot-Infested KFC

An Arkansas mother had to take her 5-year-old son to hospital after he ate a bucket of KFC fried chicken infested with maggots.

The unnamed woman shared a video of the maggot-infested chicken to the Helena-West Helena Police Department’s Facebook page, the local news station Fox13 reports. She claims that shortly after her son ate some of it he began gagging violently and projectile vomiting, which promoted her to take him the emergency room.

She reportedly purchased the meal at a KFC in West Helena, Arkansas located at 789 Sebastian Street, according to Fox13.

The video shows maggots crawling all over pieces of fried chicken:

According to the woman there were fly eggs in the meal the day she bought it, which became covered in larvae the next day after the eggs hatched.

The woman said she reported the maggots to the KFC branch’s manager, but no-one returned her call.

Despite not being a criminal matter, the Helena-West Helena police department told Fox13 that they chose to publish the video on their Facebook page to make the public aware of the incident.

What would the Colonel say?

But KFC said its not likely this happened while the food was still in the restaurant, a company spokesperson told Fortune. After the allegations, the Health Department investigated the restaurant, but found no evidence of pest issues, spoiled food, or anything else that would back up her claims, the spokesperson said.

“KFC follows strict food safety and handling procedures and works closely with local and state Health Departments to ensure the safety of our food and health of our guests,” the spokesman told Fortune.