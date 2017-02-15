Bug In Windows 10 Mobile Allows Access To Photos

Anyone with access to a phone using a Windows 10 Mobile OS can bypass the lockscreen passcode and access the photos in the device’s image gallery.

Brazilian man Wallace Da Paula discovered the security bug and in a video shows how easy it is for anyone to bypass the security code of a Windows 10 Mobile and get access to the gallery.

Bleeping Computer reports:

The bug requires no technical skills, and anyone can reproduce it in a few easy steps. All is needed is physical access to a device, and around 30 seconds to go through the steps.

Step 1: Take a locked Windows 10 Mobile device and access the camera through the icon on the lockscreen.

Step 2: Take a picture.

Step 3: Tap the image’s newly created thumbnail in the bottom-left area of the screen.

Step 4: Delete the photo.

Step 5: Return to the camera app.

Step 6: Tap the same thumbnail again, which still appears, despite having deleted the photo.

Step 7: Since you’ve deleted the previous photo, you’ll see a black screen. At this stage, go back to the camera app again.

Step 8: Now, the thumbnail of the deleted photo is gone, and you’ll see a thumbnail depicting other photos. Tapping this thumbnail, you’ll access the image gallery.

The bug was first spotted by a Brazilian blog, and Microsoft has been informed of the issue. Since the bug was spotted yesterday, it almost certain it will not be included in today’s Patch Tuesday release. A fix is most likely going to arrive next month. Below is a video (in Brazilian Portuguese) depicting the bug.