75% Of Buzzfeed Male Staff Have ‘Dangerously Low’ Testosterone Levels

75% of male staff working for Buzzfeed have dangerously low testosterone levels, according to a medical report released on Saturday.

The average testosterone levels for American men range from 270 to 1070 ng/dL with an average level of 679 ng/dL.

When testosterone levels dip significantly below those numbers, worrying side-effects begin to develop, such as: lower sex drive, muscle shrinkage, penis becoming smaller, belly fat increasing, memory faltering, mood swings becoming violent, bones becoming brittle, and risk of heart attack or stroke increasing by 200%.

Informationliberation.com reports: When a crew from Buzzfeed got their testosterone levels checked as part of an investigation into male attractiveness, 3 out of 4 were apparently low:

The screenshot above is taken from their video, “The Try Guys Test Who Is The Most Attractive,” which was released on Saturday:

Eugene, the Asian guy, was the only one of them to have normal testosterone levels, though he was on the low end of the normal range.

Studies have shown men who are physically strong are more likely to be right-wing, while weak men are more likely to be left-wing socialists.

I must say these results are truly shocking.