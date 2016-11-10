Latest

#Calexit: Los Angeles Millenials On ‘Suicide Watch’ After Trump Win

Posted on November 10, 2016

Millennials in Los Angeles on 'suicide watch' as they call for #Calexit following Trump win

People living in the Democrat stronghold of California are demanding to secede from the United States and form their own nation, as #Calexit trends online. 

Residents of Los Angeles have taken to the streets in protest of Trump’s victory on Tuesday night, with many millennials expressing their utter despair at the result.

Metro.co.uk reports:

Since Donald Trump’s electoral victory was first announced, #Calexit has been trending on Twitter, with distraught Californians looking to form their own state.

And although it hasn’t been that long, the idea is really taking off

Even celeb blogger Perez Hilton is in on the action

And others are saying Oregon and Washington (and maybe Nevada) should secede too

One man suggested that the new country could be called ‘Cow’

So could it actually happen?

Possibly – there is no specific ban on state secession in the US Constitution. In fact, there’s nothing on secession in there at all.

Plus, there’s a bit of a legal loophole.

In the case of Texas v White, the Supreme Court said:

“When Texas became one of the United States, she entered into an indissoluble relation. The union between Texas and the other States was as complete, as perpetual, and as indissoluble as the union between the original States. There was no place for reconsideration or revocation, except through revolution or through consent of the States.”

Did you notice that last bit? ‘Except through revolution or through consent of the States.’

If enough Californians want it, there’s a chance it could happen.

And this is far from the first west coast secession movement in the US – the Cascadia secessionists have long campaigned for a separate state of Cascadia, which mostly spans the Pacific Northwestern states.

