California Bill Creates Liberal ‘Fact-Checkers’ To Filter Your Online Content

California Senator Richard Pan has put forward a new bill that will create “fact-checkers to verify news stories” in order to “mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.”

This is something that everyone in the nation needs to watch very closely. This could be the departure of the United State of America into George Orwell’s nightmarish dystopia described in 1984.

If you thought vaccine mandates are bad, what about not being able to say anything online whatsoever that opposes the official government-approved narrative?

Senator Pan’s new bill would stop all online conversations – in any form – that disagrees with the official narrative.

So, for example, mainstream media and Big Pharma want you believe that vaccines do not cause autism. Under the new law, everyone living in California would be prohibited from suggesting that vaccines might cause autism.

Here is Senator Pan’s overview:

SB 1424, as amended, Pan. Internet: social media: false information: strategic plan.

Existing law prohibits a person, among others, from making or disseminating in any advertising device, or in any manner or means whatever, including over the Internet, any statement concerning real or personal property or services that is untrue or misleading, as specified.

This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, Internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

And the bill itself:

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA DO ENACT AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1.

Title 14.5 (commencing with Section 3085) is added to Part 4 of Division 3 of the Civil Code, to read:

TITLE 14.5. False Information Strategic Plans

3085.

(a) Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.

(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:

(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.

(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.

(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.

(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(c) As used in this section, “social media” means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.