California Gov. Jerry Brown To Ban Sales Of The Bible

California Governor Jerry Brown is set to ban sales of the Holy Bible in the state after a new anti-religion bill passed the state assembly.

Sales of the Holy Bible and Biblical based teaching is set to be banned in California in the near future thanks to Governor Jerry Brown and the state assembly who have combined to force a bill through the state assembly that claims the Bible promotes hate speech against gays, lesbians and transgender people.  

Assembly Bill 2943 will threaten the freedom of religion and First Amendment rights of Christians in California. Using the state’s “consumer fraud statute” to restrict religious freedom and free speech, the bill seeks to ban sales of the Bible because it includes verses that fall outside what Gov. Brown considers “acceptable teaching” on sexuality issues.

The controversial bill, which will also ban any form of speech or written material that promotes traditional Christian views on marriage and sexuality, has already made its way through the California state assembly after it was approved on the floor Thursday. The bill now goes to the state Senate for a vote.

Randy Thomasson with SaveCalifornia.com says the bill is extremely broad and will affect just about anything helping people seek religious guidance.

This is very expansive, very tyrannical and absolutely squashing free speech, religious freedom and basic choice of people. This is an anti-freedom, anti-American bill,” Thomasson told CBN News.

Essentially, churches and Christian schools that share Biblical teaching on the subject will be open to lawsuits.

CBN News asked Thomasson if this bill will lead to a ban on Bibles or even books from other faiths like the Koran.

Well, you could see this law going into effect. A church bookstore selling the Bible, of course, selling a book about marriage or sexual purity… You could see a member of the public or even a member of the state government coming and saying, ‘Hey, that’s illegal,’” Thomasson answered.

If AB 2943 clears California’s Senate and is signed into law, it will negatively impact Christian counselors, bookstores, church conferences, as well as medical and health professionals. The bill also seeks to ban Biblical based counseling for those seeking Christian guidance, as the traditional Christian counseling does not fit into Gov. Jerry Brown’s “contemporary scientific” view of the world.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, told CBN News that what makes this bill especially dangerous is that California often leads the charge in pushing the LGBTQ legislative agenda. While some changes have been overdue and just, many others infringe on ordinary Americans’ constitutional rights.

People have the right to seek the counsel of their choice, but this bill substitutes the government for personal choice. The implications are staggering, and the result is harmful,” Staver told CBN News.

