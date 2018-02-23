California Gov. Jerry Brown Bans Teachers From Shooting School Shooters

While the nation was looking at Florida, Gov. Jerry Brown took the opportunity to sneak a bill through which bans Californian teachers from fighting back to defend themselves and their students if they come under fire at school.

Gov. Brown’s bill is an absolute violation of the constitution and takes away the ability for teachers to defend their lives and the lives of their students.

Bill, AB 424 was rushed through late on Saturday after five California school districts decided to allow teachers or staff to have concealed carry permits. This of course would give them the ability and right to be armed on campus to defend themselves and students, should their be an active shooter on school grounds.

Democrat Assemblyman Kevin McCarty tried to justify the ban on teachers defending themselves and their students, stating:

“A safe learning environment is essential for our children to be successful in the classroom. That’s not possible if a school district allows armed civilians to roam California school campuses.”

McCarty’s statement is a perfect example of Californian liberal insanity. There has never been a single attack by an armed teacher on schools. There have been many attacks by outsiders on school children that teachers, had they been armed, could have stopped.

Yet Gov. Jerry Brown’s Californian Democrats have decided that in the interests of children’s safety, they will ban teachers from carrying guns and defending themselves and their students in the case of an attack.

In reality, having armed teachers is one of the only ways to keep schools safe. Gov. Jerry Brown is turning Californian schools into shooting galleries.

The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Period.

The LA Times reports the Firearm Policy Coalition opposed the bill and the idea of making teachers defenseless, stating:

“The constitutional right to bear arms is based on the fundamental human right to self-defense. AB 424 undermines these very important principles based on little more than a whim.”

Gov. Jerry Brown is dismantling the Constitution in California, one amendment at a time, and it is law-abiding citizens who are having their rights taken away.

California will soon be a sanctuary state that bans law-abiding citizens from defending themselves even as hundreds of thousands of felons flood into the country in droves bringing cartel and gang violence with them.