California Conservatives: “We’re Scared For Our Lives”

Conservatives in California claim they are forced to live a double life and keep their mouths shut out of fear for their lives, proving yet again that liberals are tolerant and loving only if you share their ideology.

“Just for my physical safety, my personal safety, I have to keep my mouth shut,” said Robert Ward, a Bay Area conservative who describes the fascist ideology permeating the state of California, with free speech being trampled on by zealous liberals who shout down and physically assault anyone who disagrees with them.

He describes California as “risky” and “dangerous” for those who have conservative beliefs.

“If you witness what happened in Berkeley, actually they are so violent on top of it. I mean being a conservative in the Bay Area is like being a heretic,” says Ward. “You lead a double life. You can never tell your friends and co-workers.”

Daily life involves necessary lies and evasions, as conservatives develop mechanisms to effectively “live in the closet” hiding their political beliefs from colleagues and employers out of well-justified fear of retribution.

Speaking out in public can lead to the kind of violence witnessed at Berkeley where conservatives were beaten to bloody pulps by gangs of aggressive liberals intent on destruction.

Cate Caughuiran, reporting for KPIX 5 in San Francisco, got invited to a “secret meet-up” that Bay Area conservatives hold in at top-secret venues, behind closed doors, in order to discuss politics without fear of violent attack.

“Organizers told us not to disclose the location or the faces of any of those who attended, but told us this is the way it has to be in liberal Califoria,” said Cate Caughuiran.

Liberals talk incessantly about tolerance and yet they lash out whenever anyone dares to present a view that doesn’t toe the liberal line. For decades liberals have desperately attempted to censor talk radio, which they don’t even listen to, because they can’t stand the idea that someone else is allowed to have a contrary opinion.

Why do you think liberals get so upset about a conservative-leaning news station like Fox News, when ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN all lean to the left? It’s because liberals don’t think people should be allowed to have an opinion that differs from their own.

Amazingly, if you listen to so-called “tolerant liberals,” you’ll find that they don’t even understand what tolerance is in the first place. They have a fascist view of tolerance, which really isn’t surprising since liberalism and fascism are merely different branches of the same tree. To liberals, tolerance is, by definition, whatever their opinion happens to be. So, to be tolerant, you have to agree with them.

People who don’t even know what tolerance is shouldn’t be lecturing everyone else on the subject.

“They seem to pride themselves on being diverse, and they are diverse about everything but their ideology,” said Robert Ward, describing Californian liberals. “I hope that in the future when people see Trump isn’t as scary as they think he is and a lot of the good things that happen and the prosperity comes back and the jobs come back, every one calms down a little bit.”