California Holistic Doctor Found Brutally Murdered With Family

March 25, 2016 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 189

California based holistic doctor found brutally murdered with family

Yet another holistic doctor has been found murdered, with police saying that the slaying “was not a random attack”. 

Dr. Weidong Henry Han, from California, was found brutally murdered with his wife and daughter in his home in Santa Barbara in California.

Healthnutnews.com reports:

Dr. Weidong Henry Han, 57, his wife, Huijie Yu, 29; and their daughter, Emily Han, 5, were found dead Wednesday in their home in the 4600 block of Greenhill Way.

Authorities said the trio were homicide victims and have said the killings were not random.

Therefore authorities have concluded the public has nothing to worry about while holistic doctors keep being found dead at an alarming rate.

from ABC NEWS:

Forensics workers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office and the state Justice Department continue to process the scene of three homicides, described as “horrific” by law enforcement. It happened in an upscale home less than a mile from the Sheriff’s Department headquarters in the hills above the Goleta Valley.

We first heard the news from one of Dr Han’s long time patients.

More from ABC News:

A news release from the Sheriff’s Department said detectives believe this “was not a random attack.”

A family friend who arrived on the scene told a reporter Dr. Han, his wife Jenny and daughter had not been answering phone calls or texts.  Isaiah Oregon described how he was involved in the daily life of Emily.  “I pick her up from school and do our regular thing,” he said, visibly upset as he stood outside the crime tape blocking access to the scene of the killings at 4640 Greenhill Way.

Dr. Han’s office, the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic at 3886 State Street, was closed with a handmade sign posted in the window.  People inside did not not come to the door to speak.

Here is a video of Dr Henry Han and his holistic clinic. It was beautiful and I can attest that he was a kind gentle man with a pure soul.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Dan Jones

    How many more doctors must die…

    Always be a light that is .shininginthedark.

  • Eddie Scritchfield

    This is some sadistic psychopath at work here! I pray authorities catch this person soon!!

    • Shari Peterson

      This is one of over 20 holistic doctor deaths. It’s a plan to wipe out anything effective that competes with big pharma and the cancer industry.

      • Dieter

        No poof, just suspicion!

      • Mollie Norris

        Or outlaw it; read Codex Alimentarius; written by a Nazi, administered by the FDA; all natural and herbal medicines banned by it under UN Agenda 21. Rockefeller Nazi-funders and racial eugenicists control global Big Pharma.

    • Get_All_The_Facts

      The family was killed by a business associate of Han, not by some bizarre syndicate targeting holistic medicine practitioners. The story even linked to an ABC News story giving that information.

  • Chris Sky

    another doctor with alternative Autism treatments?

  • http://HealthNutNews.com/ HealthNutNews.com

    So utterly tragic. Thank you for sourcing me as you guys are continually classy.. I was surprised to see the DOJ was at least involved with this one, but yet still see no federal investigation being done on all the deaths.

    • http://www.math.missouri.edu/~rich/MGM/primer.html rwinkel

      The DOJ is there to cover it up. Guaranteed. That’s the state of this country.

      • http://HealthNutNews.com/ HealthNutNews.com

        yes after I saw they arrested young man with no priors whose father is ex-CIA? It started add up.

  • Cindy Bouchard

    Breaking…. holistic doctors die like the rest of us.

    • Di

      Brutally murdered and their families? So that’s common where you live.

      • Cindy Bouchard

        Common enough whete they live in California. Or are there no murders in LA?

    • Jodi A Ehrhardt

      Wow been to a doctor lately to check if your heart has turned to stone?

      • Cindy Bouchard

        My reply from above:
        Very few are suspicious. Most were suicides. Many were retired. Some she (Erin) mixed entirely with others. And they weren’t even all holistic doctors. much less working on the same thing.
        I can choose any job title and go through obituaries coast to coast and then write up a great Conspiracy Theory about this large group of connected people who have died. People of all occupations die. Some young and tragically.

        Ask yourself about motive here. Is it really likely that Big Pharma (composed of who?) is killing a bunch of holistic doctors. Or could it be that Erin wants more traffic for her website and Facebook page so her and Mercola can sell more pricey supplements and $5,000 organic mattresses. I’m not trying to be a heartless bitch here. Just asking that people use some critical thinking.

        • CharlaS

          Strange that more than a few of these doctors had recently been visited by the FDA.

          • Frances Wilson

            And the visit was requested by whom? The companies who sell the poison drugs better known as Pharma’s.

          • Mollie Norris

            15 murders in 3 months; following FDA visits; VAXX showings cancelled after threats. Trolls have no limit in self-degradation.

        • Sue Hanson

          You are a blind fool

        • Aj Hollis

          Come Cindy, your rhetoric is pure shill fire blanket. Who are Big Pharma? Who indeed, names like Rockefeller’s and Nazi Eugenicist (who carried out often fatal experiments on unsedated, fully conscious innocent victims) Dr Death, after eugenicists Rockefellers got him out of prison just two years into his obscenely short 7 year sentance he ended up heading corporate mass muderers Bayer for 25 years.
          If you have an interest in adding something of value to a debate, pehaps it might go down a little better if you didn’t coat it in bullshit text book mind control.

          • Cindy Bouchard
          • Cindy Bouchard

            You can justify believing this nonsense anyway you like. But I will stick with the facts. I am not going to believe any goofy conspiracy theory like this without a shred of proof. Especially considering the source.

          • georgie

            if you think its nonsense then what are you doing here… do you not have better things to do with your time? oh wait, youre a paid TROLL. and if you genuinely aren’t, find another website to offer your 2 cents to. where someone actually cares about what you have to say…. on teh other hand, please stay, its good to have a laugh. so obvious who and what you are

          • Cindy Bouchard

            Yes. I’m paid by Monsanto and Big Pharma to comment on nonsense. If you won’t read the article that said he was murdered by a business associate, then I’m done explaining the facts. Perhaps it is you who are being paid?
            All I know is I’d be furious if I was friends or family with this man or any of the others and some group with an agenda was using their tragedies to sell conspiracy theories. Sickening. I hope they get their asses sued off. Andm done discussing it.

          • Observer

            How many people do you know who have business associates who murder someone’s entire family, including a child? You talk about it as if it is an everyday occurrence that warrants no further scrutiny.

          • Observer

            The proof is all the dead bodies. How much is Big Pharma paying you?

          • Cindy Bouchard

            And 15 professional wrestlers have died in the past year!!! OMG. That’s far more of a statistical anamoly than these holistic doctor deaths! I wonder what they knew? Who’s paying you to cover it up. Lol. Get a grip.

          • Observer

            People are on this page trying to discover the truth. Your personal agenda doesn’t belong here. Good bye.

          • Cindy Bouchard

            You won’t find any truths associated with Erin or Mercola. I suggest you try a science based page, not woo heads with an online store.
            And indeed this is good bye. I’m done trying to convince people of their own gullibility on this page. I only urge readers to look at the list of these doctors and see how many indeed were actually murdered murdered and how many were even holistic.

            Precious few. And many have families who have said the deaths were natural or accidents and that they resented getting their family names drug into some goofy conspiracy. But let’s not think of the deceased people’s families and how this nonense is intruding on their grief.

          • Mollie Norris

            Slaves labor is cheap, like its comments.

          • Mollie Norris

            Stick with the mass murderer’s lies.

          • Vancouver BC

            1/2 a million mass murdered in Iraq !
            What is your first clue ?

          • Integrative Resources

            well said. i find it so amazing how the ignorant keep defending their ignorance and own perpetrators. the brain washing is complete.

        • Mollie Norris

          BS

    • Sue Hanson

      Hello? They were MURDERED

      • Cindy Bouchard

        He was murdered by a business associate known to him. Unless you believe that’s part of “the Big Pharma Coverup” Add as many exclamation points as you feel it deserves.

        Research this stuff. Be critical.

        • Integrative Resources

          exactly Cindy. Be critical. stop believing the lies.

      • Cindy Bouchard

        Heres a link. There’s even been an arrest made. Please stop believing these whackos who have an agenda and a financial interest in making you afraid.They fabricate fear like this in the hopes that it will create traffic and sales to their websites. And it’s despicable. http://m.nydailynews.com/news/national/business-associate-arrested-acupuncturist-murder-article-1.2578329

  • http://facebook.com/healthbitesonline Health Bites Online

    Hideous.

  • Cindy Bouchard

    This nutty conspiracy theory was debunked by Snopes. It is not statistically significant for 20 or 30 alternative doctors to die over 2 years. Many thousands of regular doctors died as well. What’s your point? And consider the source. Erin at Health Nut News. Go to her page. I dare you. Chemtrails, anti vax. Paranoia. Fearmongering. Enough said. Stop being so gullible.

    • goawaybird

      All of them suspicious “suicides”or overt homicides? Yes doctors die, but how many get murdered? Btw, Snopes also outlived their usefulness – they pander to mainstream and have to say everything that is PC…

      • Cindy Bouchard

        Very few are suspicious. Most were suicides. Many were retired. Some she (Erin) mixed entirely with others. And they weren’t even all holistic doctors. much less working on the same thing.
        I can choose any job title and go through obituaries coast to coast and then write up a great Conspiracy Theory about this large group of connected people who have died. People of all occupations die. Some young and tragically.

        Ask yourself about motive here. Is it really likely that Big Pharma (composed of who?) is killing a bunch of holistic doctors. Or could it be that Erin wants more traffic for her website and Facebook page so her and Mercola can sell more pricey supplements and $5,000 organic mattresses. I’m not trying to be a heartless bitch here. Just asking that people use some critical thinking.

        • Georgie

          critical thinking being applied… TROLL!!!

          • Stephan Williams

            Oh yeah, Georgie! Big Time!

        • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

          Merck Created Hit List to “Destroy,” “Neutralize” or …
          http://www.cbsnews.com/news/merck-created-hit-list-to-destroy-neutralize...

          • Cindy Bouchard

            Your link goes nowhere. Just saying…. lol.

          • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

            I tried again, and this site does not copy the entire link, so type this into your browser, and you’ll find it: “Merck created hit list to destroy, neutralize, or discredit dissenting doctors/cbs news.”

          • Cindy Bouchard

            Found it. Says in ’99 that in an Australian case, someone testified that Merck created a list of doctors to destroy or discredit who were against Vioxx.

            But even if the testimony is truthful, I can’t see it having any direct bearing on this, nearly 20 years later.

            I’m not saying there is zero corruption in the pharmaceutical industry, but surely there is at least an equal amount of corruption possible in the organic food/natural products industry. Or do you truly believe that their motives are 100% pure? Ever looked at Mercola’s website? His earthing pads for example? Frying pans? Organic feminine products? I don’t think people would be buying this stuff as much if they weren’t being scared about Big Pharma and toxins and Monsanto. This whole little scenario fits in very well with a successful fear based marketing plan. Just saying.

          • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

            I know the pharma trolls constantly bring up Mercola, because he is the closest thing to marketing and wealth in the “alternative” category, but even he cannot begin to touch the dust left behind by the pharmaceutical industry and the other big industries it is intertwined with. And he has not put together any hit lists. I think “Drug Watch” explains it pretty well here in a few words:

            “The global market for pharmaceuticals topped $1 trillion in sales in 2014. The world’s 10 largest drug companies generated $429.4 billion of that revenue. Five of the top 10 companies are headquartered in the U.S.: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbot Laboratories, Merck and Eli Lilly.

            “With the help of staggering profits and 1,100-plus paid lobbyists, the industry has gained powerful leverage on Capitol Hill. From 1998 to 2014, Big Pharma spent nearly $2.9 billion on lobbying expenses — more than any other industry. The industry also doled out more than $15 million

            in campaign contributions from 2013-14.”

            That old saying, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely” is one I have found to be true. There was a surreptitious attempt on my life (vehicle sabotage) for speaking out about corruption at my workplace in “law enforcement.” What I’ve found out over the last few decades is that those who are obsessed with money and/or power will do anything and everything, without conscience, to protect and increase that status.

          • Cindy Bouchard

            I’m sorry to hear you’ve had such an experience. As I mentioned, I’m not saying there’s no corruption in Bug Pharma or Big anything for that matter, but I will not believe, with zero evidence this story above. When all the officials involved say these murders were done by a business associate and an arrest was made, we don’t really need to be saying that Big Pharma did it, do we?
            Where’s the proof? What did he know? He was an acupuncturist, not a cancer researcher or working on a “cure for autism”.

            And mention Mercola not solely of his wealth, but because he and Erin are the only ones pushing this story and I believe they’re using it to legitimize their practices.

            Alternative medicine is taking a big credibility hit lately. As should be. The little boy who died of meningitis, who’s family run a supplement business. The wellness warrior who died of cancer. Belke Gibson, the blogger who bragged how she was a cancer survivor through organic living and got caught lying. She didn’t have cancer at all.

            This crap has to be called out. Don’t you agree?

          • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

            Yes, to some extent. I don’t follow Mercola, and don’t know who Erin is. I’m not for jumping on a bandwagon without evidence, although the cluster of mysterious deaths and murders of so many alternative doctors so close together makes me personally suspicious, especially with what I have seen and experienced as an activist over several decades. Do you remember when L.A.P.D. was “exposed” for shooting an unarmed ‘suspect’ and then framing him after he survived (although paralyzed)? Of course, they had their patsy. The one who exposed it by speaking out became the ONLY one who was found guilty. He infuriated the department by revealing their secret, so he became the fall guy, and guess who is the only one in prison? And for that one alleged exposure, there are thousands of other murders, arrests, and cover-ups, which never are exposed at all.

            I’ve seen similar situations in other avenues pertaining to government and corporations, and generally those who are in positions of power. I’ve seen them be willing to stop at nothing to protect their status-quo. So, while I wouldn’t be shouting a conclusion from the rooftops about this case at this point, neither am I as willing as the general public to accept the “official” explanations fed to us through the media, “law enforcement,” or P.R. representatives.

          • Cindy Bouchard

            Erin is Erin Elizabeth, the author of this holistic doctor death series, the owner of Health Nut New and also Mercola’s girlfriend.

            As a Canadian, I’m not terribly familiar with any LAPD corruption stories, outside of a few documentaries and movies. We don’t get a lot of that here. A few news items of excessive force being used here and there, maybe some other stuff like suspicious deaths while in custody… but that’s pretty rare, especially in small centers. So I can respect the fact that you are more skeptical of the official explanations than I am. It’s a very depressing scenario in any case.

          • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

            As for the boy who died of meningitis, whose family runs a supplement business, and the wellness warrior who died of cancer after refusing treatment – The numbers on the other side, of babies dying from SIDS after vaccinations, the girls who have been crippled and killed by the HPV vaccine (with absolutely no proof whatsoever that it will prevent cervical cancer) and people declining and dying with chemotherapy (mustard gas) treatment, are staggering in comparison. But the news media never blows it’s horn about those, for reasons which are obvious to me.

            According to investigative reporter, Jon Rappoport, who is an acquaintance of mine, the number of people dying from medical “mistakes” in U.S. hospitals is about 225,000 per year. When I mentioned this elsewhere, someone came in and said it is now closer to 400,000 per year (and that’s not counting the deaths and damages from vaccinations). Speaking of meningitis, it is mentioned as an adverse reaction (in addition to many others) to the DPT/TDap vaccine. But, once again, the public’s face is never rubbed into that mess.

          • Ina Springer

            Vaccines prevent far more harm than not. They prevent outbreaks of deadly diseases by the millions. Ask anybody who is survived a polio epidemic…I can hook you up. Had there been a vaccine for Chicken pox b4 I contracted them at 39, I would have been all over it. You can bet your ass that as soon as I am eligible to receive it, I will be on the shingles vaccination in a NY minute.
            It is called the practice of medicine for good reason…automotive technicians don’t have practices.

          • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

            Guess what. I survived the polio epidemic. No need to hook me up. I have a friend who was paralyzed by the Salk vaccine. No one is standing in your way if you want to get the shingles vaccination. You’re welcome to it. I’m pretty familiar with paid trolls, so I know you are either simply very uneducated on the history of vaccinations and epidemics, or you’re paid to jump in and mix things up. If I happened to be one of the doctors who are speaking against vaccines, you’d just respond with I am a quack. So, as before, go get that shingles vaccination.

          • Dieter

            and then there’s the crap MDs produce just the same! So lets keep things in perspective here shall we!!! “Lies are in the Church AND without it” if you know what I mean!!!

          • Observer
          • Mollie Norris

            The fact that Merck emails show its intention to murder these people is irrelevant to satanist mercenaries.

        • Stephan Williams

          I remember reading about more than a few of those “Suicides” – people who were described by their families and associates as “not remotely suicidal.”

          One pops into my mind… He shot himself in the back of his own head.

          Twice.

          You reek of government or Big Pharma-funded “troll”, Cindy Bouchard.

      • Echo Moon

        not to even mention that many in one specific branch of medicine.

    • Aj Hollis

      You sound very accusatory insisting that these people are being accusatory. Me thinks thou complaineth too loudly.

      • Cindy Bouchard

        And what would my motive be? I’m not even American nor do O work in healthcare. I just call out BS when I see it. This family was murdered by a business associate of his. It’s fact. Unless you choose to believe Erin Nut and then we can go with Big Pharma killed this man and his family and the LAPD are covering it up by framing an innocent man. As an ACUPUNCTURIST he clearly had the cure to cancer and needed to be murdered.

        Goodness. Yes. I guess I was wrong. That makes far more sense.

      • Mollie Norris

        Don’t confuse evil for ignorance.

    • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

      Snopes is not an unbiased source of information. And neither is Wikipedia.

    • Integrative Resources

      Cindy, you’re the gullible one – believing the mainstream media and authorities. Also snopes is a joke – snopes has been snoped! a husband and wife team with an agenda…wake up honey.

      • Cindy Bouchard

        Your argument that Snopes is ran by a married couple has totally won me over. Clearly that proves beyond a doubt that Big Pharma paid off a business associate of this man to kill him and his family. The entire LAPD and every news outlet were also bribed to hide the Truth. Because we all know that doctors, researchers, scientists, cops and journalists are all just scumbags looking for $$$. Erin at Health Nut News and Joe Mercola are the only Truth Tellers. Yes. Theyve earned their millions righteously and ethically!
        Thank goodness you’ve woken me to the truth. I believe I will amble over to the Flat Earth page on Facebook and talk about chemtrails, GMOs and vaccinations for a while. Clearly I’ve experienced too many of all of the above to be asleep for so long.

    • Zeke Ezekiel

      Snopes…is for dopes.

    • talon1812

      Snopes has no validity or credibility. It has been debunked as providing bogus information for years. I hate how ignorant people think that 1 website, particularly one ran by a couple of loons, is the one-source end-all on very topic in the universe.

      • Cindy Bouchard

        Believe Erin then. Lol. I don’t care. I was done discussing her paranoid nonsense weeks ago. She’s a gore crow digging through the obits until she finds anything resembling a doctor who has passed away then she drags their whole story into her imagined conspiracy often under the protests of their grieving families.

        Snopes credibility has zero to do with the issue.

    • Kimiko Ann Noriyuki-Hagmann

      Ahh yes Snopes… the average American research team that gets paid to Google answers. Their research is valid. Yup. Uh hu. But everyone else that does the same thing needs to get off their ass and find a specialist to research for them like say the people at Snopes.

    • Mollie Norris

      Can you find a source that posts more lies than Snopes?

  • Get_All_The_Facts

    The family was killed by a business associate of Han, not by some bizarre syndicate targeting holistic medicine practitioners. You even linked to the story giving that information.

    • Cindy Bouchard

      Yep. She’s doing anything she can to boost likes for her page. Sales in organic BS must be down.

      • Zeke Ezekiel

        How would you know either way? Whats your stake in this?

      • Observer

        You sound like a catty woman who is so jealous of Erin that you are using this page for your personal crusade against her. Stop wasting our time with your petty BS. Get a life.

        • Cindy Bouchard

          If you believe her BS that’s up to you. I’m calling it out. I’m certainly not jealous of her on a personal level. Once upon a time, I followed her page, until I realized just how much damage her and Mercola are doing. Or are you not following the news re: his tanning beds? Eventually he’ll be in tje same boat as Kevin Trudeau.

    • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

      I’ve been an activist on many issues for many decades. I don’t believe you are one, or you would know that what goes on in reality is often not reported by the bought-off media, or is fabricated / twisted for presentation to the public. Ah, the armchair experts…

      • Get_All_The_Facts

        Ahhh, the conspiracy theorists …..

        • Zeke Ezekiel

          Who pays you to troll here?

          • Get_All_The_Facts

            Your blatant paranoia would be cute if you were being facetious.

          • Zeke Ezekiel

            We’ll catch up with you.

        • Anton Chigruh III

          funny, how conspiracies have way too much truth in them…

        • Mollie Norris

          Yaaagh, the satanist mercenaries.

      • Dieter

        Prove that this business associate of Han was paid to kill!! It’s always interesting how people like you punch out a “guilty verdict” before any further investigation trail’s been made public!

        • http://stoplynching.com Suki49

          You’ve got the wrong person. I am not accusing Han’s business associate at all!! In fact, I can’t be certain he is not being framed to cover for the real killers.

    • http://HealthNutNews.com/ HealthNutNews.com

      Just a heads up: Pierre has no prior whatsoever, and his father whom he lives with – is ex CIA. But that’s none of my business.

  • Scotty Monte

    Whether it is a conspiracy or not by “Big Pharma” and “The Governments” to keep the people sick……who knows!? But, in the long run they whoever they are will not succeed! What do I mean by they whoever they are will not succeed? Because “The Creator” (Jehovah God) of all things in heaven and also, upon the earth has set a day to judge the people of inhabited earth as to their works whether they are righteous or unrighteous by a man he his appointed “Jesus Christ” and he (Jesus Christ) will give each one according to their works either everlasting life or everlasting cutting off. Everlasting cutting off which has been prepared for the Devil and his demons and wicked mankind! At that time the dead will rise again and be restored to perfection on a Paradise Earth with no one causing any harm!!. So, even if, these doctors are being systematically killed because of their natural healing abilities Jehovah God sees and he will execute justice upon the wicked!! …..Acts 17:31; Matthew 25:41; John 5:28, 29; Revelation 21:4; Psalms 37:8-11, 28, 34…………….. Romans 12:19 Do not avenge yourselves, beloved, but yield place to the wrath; for it is written: “‘Vengeance is mine; I will repay,’ says Jehovah.”

  • Cindy Bouchard

    I’m so glad all of you had such reasonable and rational arguments. Now I’ve been inspired to start one of these “unintended series” myself. Unlike Erin and Mercola I am not a millionaire or a doctor, but I do deliver mail. And my thought is that if I scour all the obituaries in North America that I just might find some letter carriers and other postal workers who have died recently. Maybe even some who have been murdered!!! That will be proof enough for me (and for all of you, obviously) that there is a conspiracy afoot against Big Postal, by Big Email.

    Sounds like great idea, right? I’ll keep you all updated. I know you’ll back me up, because I won’t need any proof and all the authorities are paid shills and corrupt anyway so whatever the news or the police say will be meaningless. I’ll send you all a Facebook page link to like and an adress on where to send your donations. Have a great day.

  • Seth

    How do you stand up to corporate greed like this when they are willing to kill whole families to protect their profit. How did we give up our world to the dollar?

    • Mollie Norris

      Babylonian Talmud, Zionist satanism, Illuminati/Zionist Code; Rothschilds; top of the Illuminati satanic bloodlines. “In our day the power which has replaced that of the rulers who were liberal is the power of gold. Time was when Faith ruled.” The Santa Barbara Illuminati/Zionist Code, promoted in the SB anti-truth media.

  • Ann

    R.I.P Han family

  • Jane Doe

    This has the markings of Big Pharma all over it…