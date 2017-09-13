California Governor Jerry Brown To Allow HIV Positive People To Donate Blood

September 13, 2017

California governor Jerry Brown wants to taint blood banks with HIV infected blood

California Governor Jerry Brown is expected to give a green light to a bill allowing HIV positive people to knowingly expose their blood to others. 

The bill, SB 239, will reduce the penalties for knowingly exposing someone to HIV without telling them, allowing HIV positive people to donate their blood to others. Lawmakers claim the current felony charge for the crime is ‘discriminatory.’

Foxnews.com reports: State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat who introduced the bill, said the current law discriminates against people with HIV because people who expose others with different viruses get only a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

“Right now HIV is singled out for uniquely harsh treatment as a felony,” Wiener said during the floor debate, according to the L.A. Times. He added that modern drugs allow someone with HIV to be noninfectious to others, while the felony charge may discourage some from getting tested.

“These laws do not prevent HIV infections. All they do is stigmatize people living with HIV and reduce access to testing and care.”

The bill – if passed – would also apply to people who donated semen or blood without disclosing they have HIV or AIDS.

All Republicans came out against the bill, claiming a reduction in penalties for exposing someone to HIV puts the public at risk.

“I’m of the mind that if you purposefully inflict another with a disease that alters their lifestyle the rest of their life, puts them on a regiment of medications to maintain any kind of normalcy, it should be a felony,” state Sen. Joel Anderson, of San Diego, said, the L.A. Times reported.

“It’s absolutely crazy to me that we should go light on this,” he added, suggesting tougher penalties should be applicable to those with other diseases.

Jeff Stone, a Republican senator and former pharmacist from Murrieta, said the law should remain unchanged as someone exposing their partner to HIV would “condemn one to probably $1 million in drug therapy for the rest of their lives.”

  • EpiHope

    “Right now HIV is singled out for uniquely harsh treatment as a felony,” – Wiener
    Harsh treatment? So people who knowingly give unsuspecting individuals HIV positive blood aren’t giving harsh treatment to others? They’re possibly giving innocent people a Death Sentence! They should be charged with premeditated murder or attempted murder!

    This coming from the state that legalized underage prostitution!

  • Duke LaCrosse

    If ever there were a walking talking target to be wacked…

    Go ahead and delete disqus

  • Randall Stevens

    Hopefully governor Brown gets AIDS.

  • deadmanwalking

    The people running California’s government are absolutely insane. They need to be purged from the system, and in this particular case the people supporting this should be arrested and charged with endangering the public. What madness!

    • stevor

      give them all HIV blood and that might help solve the problem (but that’d actually take too long)

      • Ed Jett

        … and cost too much money.

  • Oya Shango

    This bill sanctions mass spread of infectious diseases. Betcha big pharma is celebrating and might even be a major contributor to Brown’s campaigns.

    • Nurse Chelsea

      He’s still got at $20million war chest and he can’t even run for governor again. At age 79 I don’t think he will be running for anything again.

      • dodgergirl88

        He’s run for everything else. This POS has never had a private sector job. Governor, Mayor of Oakland, AG, Governor. Thankfully, his age may come into play. God Help Us.

  • stevor

    as a show of faith, moonbeam, you be the first one to get an HIV positive blood transfusion. Even better, all dumbocraps who are for this ought to line up to get their blood tranfusions, too!

  • Steven Lewis

    Go figure Wiener is openly gay.[63][64] He is Jewish. [65]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Wiener

    • dodgergirl88

      He is? Gee what a surprise. What a Scumbag.

  • James George

    America has gone full retard this is true.

    • Debra remmers

      My dad was born in Calif. And lived his whole life there..All my relatives lived in Calif..but not anymore..Its real sad!

      • dodgergirl88

        We’re all natives. If my mom and dad were still alive, they would be appalled. They loved California, but they would absolutely hate the politics now. They were very conservative.

  • jcmarlton

    What a absolute disgrace that anyone in their right mind would allow this. Are they trying to infect everyone with HIV……………this cannot happen and someone needs to remove this pos jerry brown from office he is insane.

  • Debra remmers

    See why I moved out of Calif..crazy crap like this..He Jas completely ruined Calif.!

    • Donna Kleinfeldt-Rolls

      Me too. Fourth gen here. Gonna get my mom outta there in a few months time as well!

      • Deborah Anne Barnes

        Sixth generation here! This is beyond many horrible things done recently! If it was not moonbeam I’d say this is fake news!

    • Brett Jerome

      This is what liberalism does, it infects cities and states and spreads like cancer.
      It shoud be treated like cancer.

  • Gary Seymour

    Shouldn’t law makers lead by example? So let them be the first to let the HIV positive blood be used for themselves, their children and grandchildren first with a 1 year waiting period after receiving the HIV positive blood, then vote on whether or not you want to make that bill to become a law. That sounds reasonable to me and this can start with the author of the bill State Sen. Scott Wiener who should be the first to try it out on his own family.

  • Joe

    The politicians in sacramental who approve this bill should be impeached for stupidity far beyond the minds of normal men. Let’s just feed a fire with more gas. Flaming assholes up there. Discrimination WTF you have the right to infect hundreds or thousands of people because you feel your right to donate had been violated? Brown needs to be removed from office period immediately as I question his sanity

    • Debra remmers

      Sure give everyone a horrific sickness to protect your rights..what about the rights of the people that will be infected? Calif is never on the side of the average person now..who cares if their feelings are hurt if they can’t donate..I wouldn’t expect to be a donor if I had it!

  • Cali Cathy

    SORRY FOLKS, BUT MY BAT CRAP CRAZY GOVERNOR IS IN NO WAY INVOLVED IN DECIDING WHO IS AND WHO IS NOT ALLOWED TO DONATE BLOOD. THIS IS FAKE NEWS. IT IS A DECISION MADE BY THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY

  • BobCat

    Governor Brown is purposely trying to kill off the population which is part of the NWO agenda. Just like the flu vaccine that has bioterrorism agenda for 2016-2017 flu season.

    • dodgergirl88

      I bet he’ll make an exception for illegal Mexican aliens if they could ever figure out who get what.

  • Evelyn Matzke

    I call that Attempted Murder. If the recipient dies, it’s then Murder 1. And it’s ALL on the idiot insane Governor Jerry Brown.

  • Erniel G. Pamintuan

    California is out of their mind!

  • dodgergirl88

    This is insanity!!! What is wrong with this man and all the idiot Dims? Moonbeam should be impeached for this, the state senator and anyone else who votes for this should be impeached or voted out of office in a landslide. People will die because of this. My state has gone crazy. I have a love-hate relationship with California. The Dims control everything, there is nothing left for us conservatives in this once lovely state.

    Make California RED AGAIN!

  • hmbval

    As soon as Moonbeam signs the bill, he and all the idiots who voted for the law should be arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

  • James Graham

    Pump Jerry up with hiv tainted blood. Him first.

  • surfchick51

    I vote that Jerry Brown get the first transfusion of HIV infected blood.

  • Brett Jerome

    Enough of this insane socialist crap, this once great and productive conservative state has been infected with liberal ass clowns, who does this crap, also, who lets 67% of the state prison system out onto the streets? Theses assholes days are numbered!

  • Hector Gamez

    Build a fence around California so that they don’t infect the rest of the country.

  • Vicki Campbell

    Donating blood with HIV or infecting others knowingly should be treated as attempted murder.