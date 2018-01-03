California Officially Becomes Sanctuary State For “Felons and Illegals”

California has ushered in the new year by creating a safe space for felons and illegals after Democratic governor Jerry Brown allowed a sanctuary state law to take effect this week.
Anonymous Street artists celebrated the move by posting messages on highways next to the “Welcome to California” signs.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The signs were put up north of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Primm, Nevada and on Highway 95 in California and read:
“OFFICIAL SANCTUARY STATE, Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome! Democrats Need The Votes!”
The highway signs are apparently commemorating California’s new Sanctuary State status.
NOTE: It is unclear who originated this action.
Here are a few more pictures of the highway signs:
One passerby took this…
Dead accurate. Any place giving refuge to illegal aliens is an open invitation for the worst of the worst to come from around the world to live free of fear of being deported. Vigilantes from foreign countries will cross the border and seek refuge in these places. Illegal immigrant Women will fly over or cross the border pregnant to give birth and get benefits for herself and her new citizen baby. Not to mention free healthcare, child birth, wic, and you're even allowed to get your drivers license, how's that? Sounds like paradise for any non citizen. As California plunges to the highest poverty state with 1.5 trillion in debt. Crumbling dams, roads, and bridges. Graffiti everywhere you can't go for a hike without seeing it in our national forests, on rocks on boulders, creeks, trees on walls, bridges, schools trains, bathrooms. And Who needs vetting and medical screeening? As third world diseases flood into our state. Let's just inject every innocent kid with "vaccines" to keep diseases from third world countries from spreading! Say hello to your new neighbors California! Don't mind the gun shots and sirens. That's normal. You live in a high tax, high crime, police state now. Slave labor has returned to America in a different form! You pay the tab! Future permanent democrat voters! They are more important to your "leaders" than you!
