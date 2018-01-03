California Officially Becomes Sanctuary State For “Felons and Illegals”

California has ushered in the new year by creating a safe space for felons and illegals after Democratic governor Jerry Brown allowed a sanctuary state law to take effect this week.

Anonymous Street artists celebrated the move by posting messages on highways next to the “Welcome to California” signs.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The signs were put up north of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Primm, Nevada and on Highway 95 in California and read:

“OFFICIAL SANCTUARY STATE, Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome! Democrats Need The Votes!”

The highway signs are apparently commemorating California’s new Sanctuary State status.

NOTE: It is unclear who originated this action.

Here are a few more pictures of the highway signs:

One passerby took this…