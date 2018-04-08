California Senator Richard Pan Wants To Shut Down Vaccine Dissenters Online

Democratic Senator and pediatrician Richard Pan intends to completely assault freedom of speech online.

Pan, who was the principal co author of the mandatory vaccine bill SB 277 in California, now wants to shut down any online dissent over vaccines .

Senator Pan, a bought and paid for vaccine shill, has now gone as far as introducing a bill to stop “online false information”- in other words to stop anything which doesn’t support the mainstream narrative on vaccinations.

This is the same person who expects the American public to believe that water is the most toxic ingredient in childhood vaccines, not aluminum or formaldehyde.

Prep For That reports: We’ve warned citizens before that freedom of speech is on the line, however, too many people think “so long as it fits with my narrative, I’m fine with it.” The time to wake up and realize that your freedom is on the line is today, not tomorrow, because bills such as this one will expand far beyond vaccine skeptics.

In this case, Pan wants to shut down any online forums or conversations which don’t support the mainstream vaccine narrative. California’s SB-1424 states that “fact checkers must be utilized” and “websites with a physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet web site.”

Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.

(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:

(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.

(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.

(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.

(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(c) As used in this section, “social media” means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.

It is important to note that the website will need a California physical address to be subject to this scrutiny and tarnished version of speech. That said, if you have a business in California and you operate any sort of social media, you need to consider relocation as soon as possible. Those who do not live in California, allow this to serve as an example of what the rest of us might well be up against in the future. As a prepper, your mindset should always be to anticipate the worst so that if/when it arrives, you are prepared.

Sadly, Californians are likely indoctrinated enough to go right along with such blasphemous fascism. Liberals are so terrified of dissent, they are more than willing to give up their own liberty as a way to stop it. This isn’t a vaccine issue, this is a freedom of speech issue. The bill doesn’t clarify that it targets vaccines (not that that would make it better), so you can expect all topics to be affected, including gun control, abortion, …the list would be too long to cite in full.

What happens when you update your status saying you don’t want a flu shot at work because you don’t think they work? Eventually, even you might be the target of online subjugation by liberal elites.

Remember, 9 persons died from measles and we ended up with this severe legislation.

So how far will the citizens of California allow this charade to go? When will they feel that they’ve given up enough of their rights? The answer, sadly, may not be for a good long stretch. The anti-Trump resistance movement plays right in the hands of liberal politicians who keep squeezing Californians of their rights. Freedom of Speech is the most basic right we have, it is a terrifying new reality to consider that we have sects of people who will now willingly and eagerly give up those rights.

But that, folks, is exactly where we are now. A nation hurdling towards state-media approved messaging. This isn’t about vaccines, this is about freedom of speech. And this is just the start of attempts to truncate our very basic rights.