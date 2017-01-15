California Student To Perform DIY ‘Sex Change’ If Trump Builds Wall

A University of California student has vowed to publicly remove his sexual organ in a bizarre DIY ‘sex change’ if Donald Trump begins work on building a US-Mexican border wall.

In an extreme form of protest, freshman Seth Greenberg promised to cut off his penis the minute Trump begins work on the wall.

“I’m so confident that Trump is full of sh*t, that I will cut my d*ck off, publicly if he adds even a mile of new wall” Greenberg said in an interview.

Everyjoe.com reports:

“I will really do this,” Greenberg reaffirmed.

“I feel that if he does actually build any of the wall, me removing my penis publicly will bring worldwide attention to the injustice being inflicted against the Mexican people.”

Greenberg did not specify how a wall being erected (pun intended) to reinforce the border that the United States and Mexico have agreed upon for over a century is such a grievous attack on the people of Mexico, especially when illegal immigration has caused plenty of problems stateside.

Recently, Trump was attacked by critics for indicating that he would use taxpayer funds to build the wall, but the president-elect later clarified that the Mexican government would reimburse wall-related expenditures under his vision.