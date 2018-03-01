California Wins ‘Worst Place To Live’ In US Award

March 1, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 4

California declared worst place to live in the USA

With awards season in full swing in California, the Golden State has received its own booby prize as the worst place to live in the U.S.

According to a study by U.S. News, California comes last among the 50 U.S. states for quality of life.

Foxnews.com reports: The ignominious honor reflects California’s low marks in the sub-categories of environmental quality and social engagement. The latter category measures voting participation and community bonds.

Californians scored poorly in part because they’re simply insufferable, U.S. News suggested.

“In addition to a healthy environment, a person’s quality of life is largely a result of their interactions with those around them,” the magazine wrote in a blurb accompanying the results.

One way to measure quality life is whether residents can even afford to have a roof over their heads, and by that standard, California is failing.

A 2017 Harvard University report said that one-third of renters in the Los Angeles area are “severely rent burdened,” meaning they spend at least half their income on housing. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles County has increased 67%, according to Zillow’s Rent Index, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Homelessness has surged a stunning 75 percent in the last six years, the Los Angeles Times reports, and there are now at least 55,000 homeless people in the county.

U.S. News ranked each state in seven other areas, which were weighted based on a survey that determined their importance to the public: health care, education, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime and corrections, and fiscal stability.

Regarding its budget, California does have a balanced budget under Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, but the Standard & Poor’s rating agency recently warned that the good times won’t last.

“California’s finances are roaring back,” the agency’s report said. “History would suggest, however, that any fiscal renaissance will be temporary.”

If the stock market shifts from gains to losses, Standard & Poor’s said, the budget could be negatively impacted in a major way because about half of the state’s revenue comes from the wealthiest 1% in California.

California finished No. 43 in fiscal stability, No. 46 in opportunity, and No. 38 in infrastructure. It posted relatively high marks in health care (11th), economy (4th), and crime and corrections (28th).

California ranked No. 32 among all U.S. states overall, behind New York (25th), New Jersey (19th), and Florida (15th).

Which state has the best quality of life?

Iowa, which scored highly in infrastructure and health care, took the top spot overall.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • TR3B

    Just knowing that Diane Feinstein & Nancy Pelosi are there , is enough to make most people puke

    • Frederick Jackson

      And that U. Cal at Berkeley is located there.

  • Alice

    I suppose nobody even visits South Carolina in making their assessments.

  • Katos

    Isn’t it interesting that California has tens of millions of homeless americans! 

    During a visit to the paradise of Northern California , EUREKA, we were met with thousands of bums and DERELICTS, living in old TRAIN cars in the Downtown area! Aimlessly milling around looking for freebies or something to steal? Every entrance into any business, had panhandlers stationed on both sides of the drive, 3 or 4 at times? 

    San Francisco has just been named a slum worse than the favelas in Brazil! Tens of thousands of homeless people living under the unsurpasses in tents and cardboard boxes! These americans STRIPPED of jobs, living in a city where housing is so expensive, even the tech company employees are living in cars and motor homes! THE downtown area is littered with needles and human feces, making it impossible to navigate street without tripping over a bum or HIS excrement?? 

    Los Angeles, likewise has become home to TENS of thousands of homeless! Astronomical housing prices and wage starvation by giant corporations, HAVE left people’s only hope for survival, to live in their vehicles, ( ALL most of them have left)! But the LA city council is having NONE of that?? “YOU WILL GO TO JAIL IF YOU TRY TO LIVE OFF THE GRID”??They have outlawed sleeping or living in a moving vehicle, criminalizing poverty and assessing fines TO those who have no way to pay, and no where to go?? 

    Then we have the final dregs of the once, incredible and glorious place on the planet TO live, San Diego! Once a veritable paradise, with a climate and COAST line second to none! Today they are the scourge of California as hepatitis c outbreaks have sickened thousand and put many more TENS of thousands AT risk of infection! Uncontrolled WILD fires have burnt millions of acres TO THE ground, AS the powers that be don’t want to spend the necessary DOLLARS TO put the massive tanker planes in the air?? 

    Yet WITH ALL THIS massive poverty and degradation, ALL our elected officials in California CARE about is giving away taxpayers DOLLARS TO illegal aliens to support them on welfare and healthcare, as well as FREE education? 

    It’s obvious that OUR leaders don’t give a SHIT about us, as seniors, vets, and families have BEEN forced out of thier homes INTO the streets, where they’re quickly made criminals and indigent??