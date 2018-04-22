Footage Of Camels And Elephants At Sea Spark Fears Of ‘April Apocalypse’

April 22, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Conspiracies 1

Footage of swimming camels and elephants sparks fears of April apocalypse

Video footage of pairs of camels and elephants swimming in the middle of the ocean have sparked fears that an ‘April Apocalypse’ is about to occur. 

In a clip posted to social media, elephants and camels can be seen making their way through deep sea water, unfazed by the unusual surrounding.

Dailystar.co.uk reports: The scenes are similar to the Biblical narrative of Noah’s Ark, where animals entered a vessel to spare them from a great flood.

According to the Bible, God said to Noah: “Go into the ark, you and your whole family, because I have found you righteous in this generation.

“Take with you seven pairs of every kind of clean animal, a male and its mate, and one pair of every kind of unclean animal, a male and its mate,

“Also take seven pairs of every kind of bird, male and female, to keep their various kinds alive throughout the earth.

“Seven days from now I will send rain on the earth for forty days and forty nights, and I will wipe from the face of the earth every living creature I have made.”

And now religious followers believe history may repeat itself.

One viewer claimed: “We need to prepare for the return of Jesus.”

Another added: “Wow, reminds me of the story of Noah’s Arc.”

And a third stated: “God is trying to send us a warning.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • http://sexyiqyu.website/ ava007

    Hi , I live in Nova Scotia and am curious as to what strange wildlife or simply weird stuff has been going on , we haven’t been hearing anything about anything soo .. but as to your great vid .. yeah times sure are strange and seem to be happening faster and faster . I took a pic of the afternoon sky last summer because it was such a pretty blue tho when I took a closer look I realised I had a pic of 2 suns , amazing stuff for sure ..