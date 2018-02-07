Canadian PM Justin Trudeau- We Should Say ‘PeopleKind’ Not ‘Mankind’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire after he interrupted a woman during a public meeting to tell her to say ‘peoplekind’ instead of mankind.

While some say this is political correctness gone mad, other say his comments were taken out of context.

RT reports: Trudeau was listening to a complaint by a woman from a church who wanted him to look at the restrictions Canada has on people who want to volunteer for religious organizations.

We have received many awards, however, unfortunately in Canada, our volunteering as a religious charitable organization is extremely difficult,” said the woman.

“We came here today to ask you to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislations so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind.”

Which is precisely where Trudeau jumped in to explain that “we like to say peoplekind.”

“We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind,” the prime minister mansplained.

The PM, who is a vocal feminist, advocate for gender equality and responsible for Canada’s first gender-balanced cabinet, was trolled mercilessly on Twitter for the ridiculous correction, leaving many wondering where the politically correct war on the English language will stop.

Trudeau mansplaining to a young girl not to use the word “mankind” is peak Leftism. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 5, 2018

Justin Trudeau is what would happen if the song “Imagine” took human form and then ate a Tide Pod. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2018

The big thing about Trudeau’s #peoplekind comment is that it’s not a word. It’s not in any dictionary. The man is so painfully politically correct he literally invented a new word just to chew out some woman. But I guess it was also her fault for asking him a question. — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) February 6, 2018

Breaking. Justin Trudeau tells DC Comics that Batman will not be allowed in Canada unless they change the name to Batpeople. — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) February 6, 2018