Canadian PM Justin Trudeau- We Should Say ‘PeopleKind’ Not ‘Mankind’

February 7, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 5

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire after he interrupted a woman during a public meeting to tell her to say ‘peoplekind’ instead of mankind.

While some say this is political correctness gone mad, other say his comments were taken out of context.

RT reports: Trudeau was listening to a complaint by a woman from a church who wanted him to look at the restrictions Canada has on people who want to volunteer for religious organizations.

We have received many awards, however, unfortunately in Canada, our volunteering as a religious charitable organization is extremely difficult,” said the woman.

“We came here today to ask you to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislations so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind.”

Which is precisely where Trudeau jumped in to explain that “we like to say peoplekind.”

“We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind,” the prime minister mansplained.

The PM, who is a vocal feminist, advocate for gender equality and responsible for Canada’s first gender-balanced cabinet, was trolled mercilessly on Twitter for the ridiculous correction, leaving many wondering where the politically correct war on the English language will stop.

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

  • https://www.facebook.com/ModernMedicalQuackery WatchmanForTruth

    This is what the Zionist criminally insane controlled psycho government gives us Canadians, total mind losing imbeciles like this drama teacher wack job. His father Pierre Elliot Trudeau must be doing pirouettes and non stop turns in his grave. What a pethetic clown.

    • Guest

      Zionist ? has nothing to do with it , But homosexuals like Trudeau are delusional and easily deceived ,,,, If you are SAVED you too are a Zionist

      Zionism (Hebrew: צִיּוֹנוּת‎ Tsiyyonut IPA: [t͡sijo̞ˈnut] after Zion) is the national movement of the Jewish people that supports the re-establishment of a Jewish homeland in the territory defined as the historic Land of Israel (roughly corresponding to Canaan, the Holy Land, or the Roman-named region Palestine).[1][2][3][4] Modern Zionism emerged in the late 19th century in Central and Eastern Europe as a national revival movement, in reaction to anti-Semitic and exclusionary nationalist movements in Europe.[5][6]
      Soon after this, most leaders of the movement associated the main goal
      with creating the desired state in Palestine, then an area controlled by
      the Ottoman Empire.[

    • Guest

      WatchmanForTruth
      There is NO such thing as a palestine thats a mooslium lie

  • Djago

    Bye bye Canada

  • Guest

    NWO puppet = illuminati = satan . Dont follow this guy