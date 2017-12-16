Canadian Police Probe Mysterious Deaths Of Big Pharma Billionaire & His Wife

A Canadian billionaire and his wife were found dead in the basement of their Toronto mansion on Friday in circumstances that police described as “suspicious”.

Canadian police are investigating the mysterious deaths of Barry Sherman, the founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex, and his wife Honey.

Police Constable David Hopkinson said “The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way”

The Guardian reports: Homicide detectives later told reporters gathered outside the home that there were no signs of forced entry.

Two bodies covered in blankets were removed from the home and loaded into an unmarked van on Friday evening. The property is listed for sale for nearly C$7m (£4.1m/US$5.4m).

Sherman, 75, founded privately held Apotex in 1974. He stepped down as chief executive in 2012 but remained as executive chairman. Forbes has estimated his net worth at $3.2bn.

Apotex employs 11,000 people and is the world’s seventh largest generic drugmaker, according to its website.

The Toronto mayor, John Tory, said he was “shocked and heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and noted the couple had made extensive contributions to the city.

“Toronto police are investigating, and I hope that investigation will be able to provide answers for all of us who are mourning this tremendous loss,” he said.