Cancer Researcher Found Dead In Hospital Bathroom

Cancer researcher Dr Miguel Crespo was found dead in a men’s bathroom on the eighth floor of an upper east side hospital on Sunday. He was 40 years old.



Officials did not say that Dr. Crespo had overdosed initially, but within hours they said a cup was found near his body and that they now believe he died of a drug overdose.

According to police sources, investigators found vomit, aluminum foil and a pen cap, which could have been used as a snorting device. No drugs were found at the scene.

Health Nut News reports: Police found Crespo unconscious on the floor at about 2:50 p.m. in Weill Cornell Medical Center, at E. 68th St. and York Ave. Alongside his body they found vomit. The city medical examiner will determine how he died.

Crespo, who holds a doctoral degree, earned his bachelor’s degree at Complutense University of Madrid, according to his hospital bio and his LinkedIn profile. He joined Weill Cornell in 2011, where he worked on advanced stem cell cancer research, particularly studying stem cells and colon cancer.

He spoke five languages, according to his Linkedin profile, including English, French, Spanish, German and Persian.

This reminds us of a case of a very famous stem cell cancer researcher/doctor who was the head of a famous clinic in the UK. He was found dead in a rubber fetish suit, with a mask on his face, hanging from a tree. His family said he’d just gone to walk the dog. (The dog survived.)

“Weill Cornell Medicine is saddened by the death of our colleague Miguel Crespo, PhD. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” said Weill Cornell spokeswoman Sarah Smith. In addition to his work as a researcher, Crespo did photography and graphic design work.

“Throughout my life, I have relentlessly strived to capture the beauty in things I always felt the world has yet to discover: windows, shadows, reflections, the magic in the velvety light that projects on our eyes,” he wrote on his photo design website. “I have always been mesmerized by the compassion, the emotion, and the meaning somebody’s look can convey and inspire.”

Xoey Lee, 38, one of Crespo’s neighbors at his Upper East Side apartment building, was shocked to learn about his death. She said he didn’t appear ill, but she only saw him in passing.

“He’s always polite,” Lee said. “He always says, ‘Hi.’”

Source NY Daily News