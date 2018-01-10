L.A.’s Elite Cannibal Restaurant Boasts Katy Perry, Meryl Streep, Chelsea Clinton As Members

What do Katy Perry, Meryl Streep, Anderson Cooper and Chelsea Clinton have in common? They have all eaten human flesh at LA’s notorious cannibal restaurant, Cannibal Club.

The private restaurant has long operated under the radar in Los Angeles, with rumors circulating about who has attended and what is really served behind closed doors. Now a leaked Cannibal Club document has exposed some of the notorious restaurant’s “elite” patrons.

CANNIBALISM ‘MORE POPULAR THAN YOU MIGHT THINK’

Meryl Streep, Chelsea Clinton and CNN’s Anderson Cooper all hold Cannibal Club membership, according to the document. Katy Perry, who has previously said that “Cannibalism is way more popular than you might think” and “human flesh is the best meat“, is also a regular diner.

Boasting that the restaurant is the “cutting edge of experimental cuisine” and serves “L.A.’s cultural elite“, the Cannibal Club website makes clear they “specialize in the preparation of human meat” that comes from “young and healthy bodies.“

Cannibal Club’s visiting chefs “hail from around the world” and come to L.A. to “practice their craft free of compromise and unbounded by convention,” according to the Cannibal Club website.

‘FILMMAKERS, INTELLECTUALS, AND CELEBRITIES’

“Our exclusive clientele includes noted filmmakers, intellectuals, and celebrities who have embraced the Enlightenment ideals of free expression and rationalism. On event nights, avant-garde performance artists, celebrated literary figures, and ground-breaking musicians entertain our guests.

“At Cannibal Club, we celebrate artistic excellence as the natural and inevitable expression of the unbridled human spirit.“

Describing each dish as a “study in taste and elegance“, Chef de Cuisine Sophie Laffite explains: “The meat we serve is selected from the young and healthy. Consistent with the practice of cannibalism in many primitive societies, we view anthropophagy as homage to the dead, who are reborn into the bodies of their consumers.”

But don’t think you can just walk in there and check the place out. The private restaurant operates a strict vetting policy, according to the website:

“It is necessary for us to operate privately and to vette our members in order to avoid disruption from the less enlightened.“

HUMAN MEAT MENU

The current menu listed on the site includes Sirloin Steak (human meat, flame-broiled 8oz), Liver and Mushroom Pirozhi (“a Russian version of pierogies, baked rather than boiled, with a savory filling of wild mushrooms and human liver“) and Placenta Lasagne (“an otherwise traditional lasagna with one layer of cheese substituted by minced placenta in heirloom tomato sauce, seasoned with garlic, onion and oregano”.)

Elspeth Blake, the Cannibal Club proprietor who claims to have earned her stripes working under Vincent Sardi Jr. in New York, did not immediately respond to our questions regarding where the human flesh comes from.

‘YOUNG AND HEALTHY BODIES’

In the FAQ section of the website, Cannibal Club claims:

“Most of the businesses and institutions who supply us prefer to keep those relationships discreet. On the individual level, bodies are often bequeathed to us. For some, this is a way to supplement life insurance and offset funerary expenses. For others, such as Cannibal Club member Gwendoline Fenwich, who was served to her friends and relatives at the Club in January of 2008, being prepared as a meal, and thereby reborn into the bodies of the living, is an attractive alternative to the more the traditional practices of burial and cremation.“

The revelation that Hollywood royalty, pop stars and cable TV anchors consume human flesh when they are in Los Angeles is merely the latest example of public figures being exposed as dark figures, reveling in the darkness. Jay-Z described Jesus Christ as “the original fake news“ late in 2017. Miley Cyrus said “Hail Satan” on live radio and claimed she has a closer relationship with the devil than with her “earthly father”, Billy Ray. Rihanna was caught telling children in Barbados that “if Jesus hasn’t answered your prayers, try praying to Satan.”

Just last week, Chelsea Clinton told her Twitter followers that Satanism is a “religion” that deserves “respect.”

These incidents have sparked fears around the world that the Illuminati have moved onto the next phase of their masterplan, and have begun openly promoting dark spirituality as a viable religious choice for those seeking guidance.