Catastrophic 7.3 Earthquake Devastates Iran; Multiple Dead

The earthquake comes just days after Saudi Arabia accused Iran of "declaring war."

November 12, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Middle East, News 0

7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Iran, causing multiple fatalities

A deadly 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, in the southeast city of Sulaymaniyah.

At least ten people are confirmed as killed so far, with hundreds of more casualties expected, according to local officials.

The epicenter of the quake was located 18.6 miles below the surface, according to the USGS website.

People across the Middle East in countries such as Israel, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also reported feeling tremors.

Fox News reports:

The USGS also issued an “orange” alert for “shaking-related fatalities and economic losses.”

“Significant casualties and damage are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread,” the agency said online. “Past orange alerts have required a regional or national level response.”

In Iraq, the quake destroyed old houses in Sadr City and triggered supermarket damage in the area. Traffic across Baghdad was slowed to a standstill.

Iranian social media was abuzz with posts of people evacuating their homes, especially from the cities of Ghasr-e Shirin and Kermanshah.

Esmail Najar, head of Iran’s National Disaster Management Organization, said “some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Ghasr-e Shirin.”

Iran is prone to near daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)