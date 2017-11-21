Senior Catholic Priest Calls For ‘Complete Ban Of Christmas’

A senior Catholic Priest has called for a complete and total ban on Christmas, claiming that the Holiday has become too commercialised.

Fr. Desmond Desmond O’Donnell, a parish priest in Cleenish in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, claims Christians have lost the true meaning of Christmas.

Irishcentral.com reports: “We’ve lost Christmas, just like we lost Easter, and should abandon the word completely,” he sadly told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We need to let it go, it’s already been hijacked and we just need to recognise and accept that.”

He denied he was being a scrooge or a Christmas killjoy and added he wasn’t against atheists and agnostics celebrated the birth of Christ in their own way but he wanted a separate word with more religious connotations.

“I’m just trying to rescue the reality of Christmas for believers by giving up ‘Christmas’ and replacing it with another word.”

As an alternative he suggested the word ‘Christmas’ could be substituted for ‘Nativity’ and ‘Easter’ for ‘Resurrection’.

Such changes he concluded were necessary as Ireland was undergoing the rapid secularization that so many other countries in the western world had already experienced.