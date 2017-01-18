CBS Host Admits ‘Pizzagate Is Real’

CBS claims that the Pizzagate story, which suggests an elite pedophile ring operates out of Washington DC, is real and needs to be investigated by the FBI.

According to CBS host Ben Swann, evidence collected by alternative media researchers provides “compelling evidence” that high level government officials such as John Podesta and Hillary Clinton may be connected to some kind of child sex scandal – a claim the alternative media have been making for months.

Ben uploaded his segment to his Facebook page on Tuesday, asking the very good question “why is no one investigating this?“

The answer to this question is that like so many scandals involving the elite – a huge cover-up is likely underway in which the elites in government, media and law enforcement are trying to bury this story as deep as possible and keep it from public view.

Reality Check: Is Pizzagate “Fake News” or Has It Just Not Been Officially Investigated?

(Warning: Some of the info on this story may be disturbing)

This video barely scratches the surface of all the information connected to Pizzagate.