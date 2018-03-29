CDC Delays Release Of Report That Links Vaccines To Rise In Autism

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has delayed the release of a damning new report that concludes vaccines are to blame for the rise in autism cases.

The CDC “autism prevalence report” was set to come out Friday, but has been indefinitely delayed as people within the agency disagree with the reports findings.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The previous two CDC reports have stated that 1 in 68 children in the United States suffer from autism, but independent reports place the figure at 1 in 36.

The new delayed report is now expected to change the criteria for judging what constitutes autism. The numbers currently rely on so-called DSM IV codes for determining mental health disorders. The new report is set to switch to using updated DSM V codes, according to insiders.

Nicole Dowling, who recently took over the CDC-funded Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, is already leaving that branch and going to a different department within CDC. Insiders say she is “running like Hell.” The ADDM now does not have a permanent leader.

CDC director Brenda Fitzgerald resigned her position in January after it was revealed that she purchased tobacco stocks despite her agency’s business pertaining to the regulation of cigarettes.

The new incoming CDC director, Robert Redfield, is being criticized by Democrats and liberal outlets for allegedly not having enough experience to lead a federal agency and for his onetime relationship with the pro-Christian Children’s AIDS Fund. President Trump seems to trust Redfield when it comes to battling the opioid crisis.

CDC is aware of our press inquiry but did not immediately return a request for comment.