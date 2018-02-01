CDC Director Forced To Resign After Corrupt Investment Portfolio Leaks

CDC director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald was forced to resign on Wednesday following a bombshell report that exposed her ownership of shares of Big Tobacco companies as well as Merck, a vaccine manufacturer whose products are promoted by the CDC (Center For Disease Control and Prevention).

According to the Politico report, the gross conflict of interest at the very top of the CDC didn’t stop there: Fitzgerald also purchased shares of junk food companies and a tobacco corporation, according to media reports, all while she was serving as director of the CDC.

With Dr. Fitzgerald’s sudden resignation, we now have irrefutable proof that top CDC personnel have financial conflicts of interest with vaccine companies, Big Pharma companies and even junk food companies.

The very people pushing vaccinations, and putting the fear of God into anybody who abstains, are making millions of dollars out of their personal investments in the vaccine industry.

Are these the people we should be trusting with our health?

This bombshell report and resignation has the power to change public perception of the CDC. Considered unassailably trustworthy for far too long, the CDC and it’s rulings may now be viewed with a healthy degree of skepticism by the average American.

With mainstream media finally reporting on a CDC scandal, will this case open American eyes to the Big Pharma racket and the kind of people they have been blindly trusting with their health?

“Documents revealed Fitzgerald had holdings in Reynolds American, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Philip Morris International, and Altria Group,” reports CNBC.

“Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald had also invested money in food and pharmaceutical companies just one month after taking over the job,” reports the Daily Mail.

That’s right, the head of the CDC invested in tobacco stocks and Big Pharma stocks, even when her decisions at the CDC were neck-deep in gross conflicts of interest related to public health.

The CDC is in bed with junk food companies, vaccine manufacturers and Big Tobacco

This pattern of corruption and collusion is no surprise, given that the director of the CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention was caught pushing pseudoscience nonsense that favored Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. The CDC, it turns out, is in bed with junk food companies, tobacco companies and vaccine manufacturers… all while claiming to be working in the interests of “public health.”

As further proof of that, CNBC reports:

Along with her Japan Tobacco purchases, documents confirm Fitzgerald also bought thousands of dollars of shares in several health-care companies, including Merck & Co, Bayer and Humana, which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deemed a conflict of interest…

In other words, the head of the CDC stood to profit from vaccines, medications, tobacco use and “disease profits” reaped by health care companies.

CDC corruption and collusion with Big Pharma and death-causing corporations is no longer a “conspiracy theory.” It is now established fact.