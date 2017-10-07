CDC Confirm Morgellons Is A Real Disease

Researchers at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed that Morgellons is a real disease.

Millions of people worldwide suffer from Morgellons Disease – a disease characterized by weird biting sensations on the skin, painful skin eruptions, and mysterious fibers visibliy growing out of the skin. Most people within the medical community have dismissed patients suffering from the disease, labelling their symptoms as ‘delusional parasitosis’ or ‘delusional infestation’.

Naturalnews.com reports: After thousands of complaints to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in January of 2008, the CDC paid researchers over $300,000 to conduct a 3-year study on Morgellons. The researchers erroneously concluded that “No common underlying medical condition or infectious source was identified, similar to more commonly recognized conditions such as delusional infestation” and hence indirectly concluded that Morgellons was not a disease and was in fact a psychological disorder. The CDC agreed and stated, “This comprehensive study of an unexplained apparent dermopathy demonstrated no infectious cause and no evidence of an environmental link”.

Morgellons has historically been linked to genetically modified organisms (GMOs; a specific bacteria known as Agrobacterium), Lyme Disease, immune weakness and environmental toxicity.

According to researchers at the State University of New York, “Agrobacterium represents a universal gene and protein transfer machine” and hence laboratory (genetically modified) creations now have the ability to alter the DNA of humans. Hence, agrobacterium allows horizontal transfer of DNA and would be a likely culprit in the creation of Morgellons although other environmental factors appear to also be involved.

Following up from the CDC study, in January of 2012, new independent research just published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dermatology Research found that Morgellons is in fact a real disease. Based on extensive physical, microscopic and fluorescence examination of skin, hair, tissues, calluses, etc. of three Morgellons sufferers, the researchers reported several interesting findings:

– Abnormal functioning of the follicular keratinocytes (genetic alterations in DNA caused hair follicles and skin to malfunction).

– Fibers, which under the microscope (100x), had a unique floral arrangement and colors of blue, red, white, green and some brightly fluorescent.

– Some fibers “appeared as root-like growths.”

– For the first time, demonstrated that Morgellons fibers contain keratin (structural protein which makes up the outer layer of the skin) which means the fibers were created within the body.

– Alterations in keratinocyte (skin) expression was most likely due to spirochetal infection from Lyme Disease.

The filaments from the Morgellons patients were confirmed to contain keratin via immunohistological staining with antibodies specific for human keratins. This means that fibers present in the subjects were found to be biological in origin and are produced by keratinocytes (proteins in the outer layer of skin) and grew out of the body.

These findings are consistent with the 2012 CDC publication stating that over 80 percent of non-biopsy material taken from patients had a protein composition.

The researchers concluded that the fibers “are clearly biological in nature and are not implanted textile fibers.” It may be probable to assume that since these fibers under the microscope which contain floral and root-like structures that the origin may be via a cross contamination of DNA from plants and humans by way of GMOs.

This study opens the door for future research which is desperately needed in the environmental and epigenetic causes of Morgellons Disease with Lyme Disease and GMOs being the likely areas of interest.