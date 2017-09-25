CDC Faces Prosecution For Defrauding Public On Vaccine Safety

CDC consultant Paul Thorsen faces criminal prosecution over his role in covering up the link between vaccines and autism.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has drafted a new report detailing the criminal conduct of Thorsen, and is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take action and extradite him so he can face trial for his various crimes.

Natural News reports: In a statement, RFK Jr declared, “World Mercury Project calls upon Attorney General Jeff Sessions to extradite Thorsen back to the U.S. to face prosecution. We also call upon Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Tom Price to retract the Thorsen-affiliated autism research papers that are the fruit of illegally conducted research.”

What has World Mercury Project (WMP) uncovered? In addition to evidence of criminal activity, new findings by WMP show that Thorsen and his team never obtained permission from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) to do their studies, published in 2002 by the New England Journal of Medicine and in 2003 by the journal Pediatrics. As WMP explains, this alone detracts from the validity of their research, but to make matters worse, records indicate that the CDC was complicit in covering up this little “mistake.” According to the WMP report, CDC staff realized that no IRB approval had ever been granted for Thorsen’s research, but the error was simply ignored and the studies were never retracted. Freedom of Information Act documents show that supervisors at the CDC looked the other way and actively tried to conceal what transpired.

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, the story of Poul Thorsen only continues to get even darker. Back in 2011, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Thorsen on 22 counts of wire fraud and money laundering after he stole over a million dollars in CDC grant money that was supposed to be designated for autism research. WMP explains, “The product of Thorsen’s work for CDC was a series of fraud-tainted articles on Danish autism rates that, today, form the backbone of the popular orthodoxy that vaccines don’t cause autism.”

Natural News founder and leader of CWC Labs Mike Adams has been on Poul Thorsen’s case since 2011; at that time, Adams reported that the DOJ indictment showed Thorsen had submitted over a dozen fraudulent invoices to request “reimbursement” for expenses that didn’t exist. These invoices were given to Aarhus University, where Thorsen was a faculty member. According to Adams, DOJ documents show that hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university were supposed to be transferred to CDC bank accounts. But they weren’t; instead the funds were transferred to a personal bank account belonging to…Poul Thorsen. The documents reportedly show that Thorsen then used the money to “live it up,” if you will; he bought a house, cars, a motorcycle and got multiple cashier’s checks with the wrongfully obtained money. Thorsen should be in prison for the rest of his life; even though the DOJ said in 2011 they had begun extradition proceedings, for some reason he is still a free man. How deep does government corruption actually run?

And as WMP notes, Thorsen’s faulty studies continue to be used to deny any sort of correlation between autism and vaccination to this day. His research was also used in the NVICP’s “Omnibus Proceeding,” which saw 5000 petitions by families who claimed that their children had developed autism from vaccines end up getting dismissed. WMP estimates that if these cases had been settled in the families’ favor, all the payouts would have amounted to approximately $10 billion — certainly, nothing to sneeze at.