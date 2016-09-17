CDC Research Concludes Vaccines Cause Food Allergies

Research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that vaccines are likely to cause food allergies.

The CDC-funded study explains why so many more people are suffering illnesses and reactions from food these days, especially children.

Thedailysheeple.com reports:

“A Clinical Analysis of Gelatin Allergy and Determination of its Causal Relationship to the Previous Administration of Gelatin-Containing Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Combined with Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids” concludes:

“Most anaphylactic reactions and some urticarial reactions to gelatin-containing measles, mumps and rubella monovalent vaccines are associated with IgE-mediated gelatin allergy. DTaP immunization histories suggest that the gelatin-containing DTaP vaccine may have a causal relationship to the development of this gelatin allergy.”

The three-year study was performed in Japan by the National Center for Biotechnology Information and the results were accepted and published by the United States National Library of Medicine and the United States National Institutes of Health.

“We reconfirmed a strong relationship between systemic immediate-type allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, to vaccines and the presence of specific IgE to gelatin.”

Currently, nine of the CDC’s vaccines contain this allergy-causing gelatin protein. They also contain other food proteins, such casein, eggs and yeast, which also cause food allergies.

This isn’t a new idea. In 1913, Nobel Prize-winning French physiologist Charles Richet discovered that any proteins which are injected into the bloodstream will result in the development of an allergy to that protein.

Vaccine injuries are so prevalent that the United States government has set up a National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. As of August 2016, they have paid out around $3.4 BILLION to victims (more than the estimated cost to end world hunger).