CDC Study: Vaccinated People More Likely To Spread Flu Than Unvaxxed

People vaccinated with the flu shot are 6.3 times more likely to spread the flu to other people, according to a new CDC funded study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences.

The CDC funded study also proves that people who are vaccinated are not actually protected against influenza any more than people who are not vaccinated, and people who have received multiple flu shots in successive years have compromised immune systems as a result of the vaccinations.

Does the flu vaccine protect you or those around you? According to the research, the opposite would be true. The findings of the study found that those individuals who had received the flu vaccine were “shedding” 6.3 times more virus than the unvaccinated every time they exhale.

Straight from the research:

“Self-reported vaccination for the current season was associated with a trend (P < 0.10) toward higher viral shedding in fine aerosol samples; vaccination with both the current and previous year’s seasonal vaccines, however, was significantly associated with greater fine-aerosol shedding in unadjusted and adjusted models (P < 0.01). In adjusted models, we observed 6.3 (95% CI 1.9–21.5) times more aerosol shedding among cases with vaccination in the current and previous season compared with having no vaccination in those two seasons.”

“The association of current and prior year vaccination with increased shedding of influenza A might lead one to speculate that certain types of prior immunity promote lung inflammation, airway closure, and aerosol generation. This first observation of the phenomenon needs confirmation. If confirmed, this observation, together with recent literature suggesting reduced protection with annual vaccination, would have implications for influenza vaccination recommendations and policies.”

The Wild Doc breaks it down in plain language:

Higher viral shedding means that those who were vaccinated were breathing out more influenza virus and would be spreading it more than the unvaccinated. So when doctors, health departments, or health “authorities” like the CDC push the vaccine by saying things like “the vaccine protects you and those around you,” “everyone needs the vaccine because of ‘herd’ immunity,” or “you have to get the vaccine so you protect the very young, the elderly and the very weak/cancer patients etc.,” they would actually be lying.

6.3 times more aerosol shedding means that those who were vaccinated were spreading more virus into the air around them just by breathing when compared to those who had not received the vaccine that same year and/or the flu vaccine from the previous year.

The implications of this finding now show that those who are vaccinated pose a greater risk to the immune compromised, i.e. cancer patients, the elderly and the very young and that the unvaccinated spread the disease less and protect others better!

In essence, the vaccine does the exact opposite of what people have been told and explains why we are seeing more and more people get sick earlier each year and more people die from the flu.

Reduced protection with annual vaccination, means that the flu vaccine weakens a person immunity against infectious illness. This fact has been shown in multiple studies on children and confirmed with animal studies. One such study deserving of “honorable mention” is this study: Effectiveness of trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine in influenza-related hospitalization in children: A case-control study which found that children receiving the annual flu vaccine had a “threefold increased risk of hospitalization.”

“Prior immunity” promotes lung inflammation… Now I wanted to explain this part so that people wouldn’t be misled. Immunity and vaccination are not synonymous, in fact, this study provides the very evidence to prove that vaccinations like the influenza vaccine don’t provide immunity, hence the vaccinated being infected and spread it more.

The correct wording should have read that “prior VACCINATIONS promote lung inflammation” as this fact has been shown in animal studies.

This means that when you receive a flu vaccine, elucidated by this study and animal studies, the lungs are damaged. Hence the scientific term/phrase “vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease” which in animal studies has shown that flu vaccinations damage lung tissue of the vaccinated and distort or weaken the natural immunity of the host, person or animal.

Could this be just one more reason more people are developing severe lung diseases like COPD or why the rates of asthma in America are increasing in the vaccinated?

The short and simple

The research shows:

The vaccine doesn’t protect one from infection.

That the vaccinated are “shedding”/spreading more virus simply by breathing.

That prior vaccination has weakened the immune systems of those who got the shot.

Individuals who receive the flu vaccine are placing others around them at greater risk than the unvaccinated.

Note: This article has been “fact checked” by a member of the mainstream media. Article featured in Time Magazine and other media outlets online. Feel free to read through the study authors “rebuttal” but be sure to watch The Wild Docs factual fact check using the most up to date and extensive peer reviewed medical research HERE.

Be sure to share the real truth.

