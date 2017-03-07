CDC Admit Vaccines Contain ‘Aborted Human Fetus Cells’

Vaccines currently in use in the United States contain ingredients including “human fetus cells lines” and “African Green Monkey kidney pus cells” harvested from diseased primates, according to a bombshell document published by the CDC.

In a PDF on the CDC website titled “Vaccine Excipient & Media Summary,” the CDC lists all the excipients (often referred to as bulking agents or fillers) being used in vaccines that are currently being injected into adults and children across the country.

The list, current as of January 6, 2017, was “extracted from manufacturers’ package inserts,” according to the CDC.

To read the full, disturbing list of vaccines ingredients Big Pharma is pumping into bodies, including “chick embryo cell culture” and “formaldehyde”, click through to the CDC website here.

Natural News reports: The WI-38 cell line is widely known to be “derived from lung tissue of an aborted white (caucasian) female fetus,” as even the pro-vaccine Wikipedia website admits. As the Coriell Institute for Medical Research explains about the MRC-5 cell line / WI-38:

The MRC-5 cell line was developed in September 1966 from lung tissue taken from a 14 week fetus aborted for psychiatric reason from a 27 year old physically healthy woman. The cell morphology is fibroblast-like. The karyotype is 46,XY; normal diploid male. Cumulative population doublings to senescence is 42-48. G6PD isoenzyme is type B.

The human fetal tissue cells have become such an issue of outrage that even the Vatican has issued a statement concerning their use, in which they address, “vaccines containing live viruses which have been prepared from human cell lines of fetal origin, using tissues from aborted human fetuses as a source of such cells.”

You can find the Vatican’s response at this link, in which they discuss the moral and ethical issues of “The principle of licit cooperation in evil.”

Below, you’ll find the complete list published by the CDC, de-duplicated and sorted alphabetically. Notice that these ingredients include toxic metals (aluminum salts), bizarre animal cells from humans, monkeys, cows, pigs and chickens, ingredients derived from GMOs, the radioactive element barium, artificial coloring chemicals, excitotoxins such as glutamate, chemical cleansing agents (Triton X-100), dangerous bacterial strains (E.coli), toxic chemicals such as glutaraldehyde, thimerosal (mercury) and much more.

No one can refute any of this because it’s admitted by the CDC itself.

Here's what happens to some children when they're injected with vaccines containing these toxins:

