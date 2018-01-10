Charlie Daniels Blasts Taco Bell Over Their Satanic Illuminati Ad

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has blasted Taco Bell for releasing an advert promoting The Illuminati, warning the Mexican fast-food company that “The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject.”

The 30-second ad promotes a “not-so-secret secret society” where $1 unlocks $1 “food” items.

Hey Taco Bell

The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 9, 2018

Thewrap.com reports: While Daniels failed to elaborate on his warning — perhaps out of concern for saying too much — the musician was presumably referring to Taco Bell’s recent “Belluminati” campaign, which employs conspiracy-themed language and imagery to reveal the “powerful connection between the dollar and Taco Bell” — namely, a line of menu items available for $1 each.

Taco Bell has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment on Daniels’ words of caution — possibly because they’re awaiting guidance on a response from the Lizard People who control the Pentagon — but Daniels’ doom-signal to the brand drew its own responses on social media.

“Charlie how do you know Taco Bell isn’t a part of the Illuminati, making commercials mocking it to throw you off from the fact that they are a part of it? Explain THAT to me,” asked one observer.

“Wait until you see the Bilderberg ad from Arby’s,” another commenter warned the musician.

“And the Bohemian Grove ad from Hardee’s,” chimed in another.

“Deals with the devil are not a frivolous subject,” cautioned another commenter, referencing Daniels’ trademark song.

“Welcome to Taco Bell, Mr. Daniels, can I take your NEW WORLD ORDER?” wrote another wag.

And then there were numerous references to the mythical (or is it?) creature, the chalupa-cabra.

Whether one subscribes to the musician’s beliefs on the fast food chain or not, one thing’s for certain — Daniels is certainly capable of filling bellies with laughter.

Read below for Daniels’ tweet and the responses.