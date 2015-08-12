‘Charlotte’s Web’ Cannabis Oil To Go On Sale In UK

‘Charlotte’s Web’ cannabis oil is set to be sold legally in the UK.

The product has been the subject of medical and political debate since its emergence in America and is considered by a lot of people as an alternative treatment for conditions such as epilepsy.

A Kent and London-based company, UK CBD, has become the first to sell Charlotte’s web in Britain since it was made legal in July this year.

Metro reports:

Thanks to the work of advocates including CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta – who famously reversed his stance on medical marijuana to become a staunch supporter – and documentaries such as The Culture High, the wider public and legislators have come to see CBD oil’s medical value.

UK CBD are the first British company to sell ‘Charlotte’s Web’ cannabis oil since it was made legal on 31 July. Charlotte’s Web products are derived from low THC – the major psychoactive component in marijuana – high CBD – which is not psychoactive – cannabis strains. In other words they do not induce the ‘high’ associated with recreational marijuana. These varieties of cannabis are commonly referred to as hemp.

Charlotte’s Web is named for Charlotte Figi, who experienced a drastic reduction in her epileptic seizures after her first dose of medical marijuana at five years of age.

‘As the leaders in the UK CBD market we are extremely proud to partner with CW™Botanicals and to legally add their exclusive Charlotte’s Web products to our already impressive range,’ said UK CBD owner and CEO Nicolas P. Ellis.

‘Their passion and dedication to making such high quality products is already well known globally.

‘We believe that introducing these products to the UK market will help many people suffering from ECS (endocannabinoid system) deficiencies or for those who just wish to add these nutritious cannabinoids to their daily, dietary supplementation. Hemp is also rich in vitamins, minerals and omegas 3 & 6.’

The UK public is slowly coming to see the enormous potential benefits of cannabis as a movement.

A recent petition calling on the Government to make the production, sale and use of cannabis legal in the UK was signed by 200,000 people in less than a week.

