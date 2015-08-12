Latest

‘Charlotte’s Web’ Cannabis Oil To Go On Sale In UK

Posted on August 12, 2015 by Carol Adl in Health // 1 Comment

charlotte's web

‘Charlotte’s Web’ cannabis oil is set to be sold legally in the UK. 

The product has been the subject of medical and political debate since its emergence in America and is considered by a lot of people as an alternative treatment for conditions such as epilepsy.

A Kent and London-based company, UK CBD, has become the first to sell Charlotte’s web in Britain since it was made legal in July this year.

Metro reports:

Thanks to the work of advocates including CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta – who famously reversed his stance on medical marijuana to become a staunch supporter – and documentaries such as The Culture High, the wider public and legislators have come to see CBD oil’s medical value.

UK CBD are the first British company to sell ‘Charlotte’s Web’ cannabis oil since it was made legal on 31 July. Charlotte’s Web products are derived from low THC – the major psychoactive component in marijuana – high CBD – which is not psychoactive – cannabis strains. In other words they do not induce the ‘high’ associated with recreational marijuana. These varieties of cannabis are commonly referred to as hemp.

Charlotte’s Web is named for Charlotte Figi, who experienced a drastic reduction in her epileptic seizures after her first dose of medical marijuana at five years of age.

‘As the leaders in the UK CBD market we are extremely proud to partner with CW™Botanicals and to legally add their exclusive Charlotte’s Web products to our already impressive range,’ said UK CBD owner and CEO Nicolas P. Ellis.

‘Their passion and dedication to making such high quality products is already well known globally.

‘We believe that introducing these products to the UK market will help many people suffering from ECS (endocannabinoid system) deficiencies or for those who just wish to add these nutritious cannabinoids to their daily, dietary supplementation. Hemp is also rich in vitamins, minerals and omegas 3 & 6.’

The UK public is slowly coming to see the enormous potential benefits of cannabis as a movement.

A recent petition calling on the Government to make the production, sale and use of cannabis legal in the UK was signed by 200,000 people in less than a week.

 

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at Your News Wire
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

Related Articles

  • lewis dan

    My conscience will send me to my early grave if i keep this great testimony from the general public, on how my husband was cured of his prostate cancer Rick Simpson Phoenix Tears Cannabis Medication oil which i bought via this email: phoenixtearsoil5@gmail.com

    I go by the name Linda Edward from Miami Florida US. My husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer on October 18, 2013. If not for the mis-understanding and skeptism my mom would not have died of her lung cancer today. We never knew that cannabis oil can cure cancer, if not my lovely and adorable mom wouldn’t have die of her lung cancer, well all the same i still gat to give God all the glory and a big thanks to Dr Rick who provided me with CANNABIS oil for my husband liver cancer cure, after i lost my mum to lung cancer 2 years later my husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer he under-go many chemo’s and radiation treatment in seeking solution to cure the prostate cancer we spent all we gat but all to no avail until I mean’t a friend of mine who directed me to Rick Simpson Cannabis Oil via Email: phoenixtearsoil5@gmail.com

    I quickly emailed him and in less than hour, i got a feed back from him and he directed me on how to purchase the medication cannabis oil and he told me the delivery logistics which i quickly responded to,after two days of procuring the oil, the oil was deliver to me as he promise me. immediately my husband commenced with treatment with the cannabis oil as directed by the prescription manual.

    To God be the glory after using the oil for couple of months (Three months) my husband is free from cancer and today me and my husband are living happily but it is a sad story that my mum didn’t have this opportunity to survive it, once again you have to be aware that there is cure for cancer diseases today contact Rick via his email, save a life today!!!!

    Email
    phoenixtearsoil5@gmail.com

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire