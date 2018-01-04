Chelsea Clinton Denies She Has Ties To Church Of Satan

Chelsea Clinton, who is often seen wearing an inverted cross, has denied any ties to Satanism, after she tweeted a message to the Church of Satan on New Year.

In an attempt to quash rumors after her cheerful exchange with the Satanic organization on Tuesday, the daughter of Bill and Hillary tweeted: “Oh goodness gracious. We can be civil, cheerful, respectful to & friends with people who don’t share our religious beliefs. Sometimes, we even marry them. I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish”

Oh goodness gracious. We can be civil, cheerful, respectful to & friends with people who don’t share our religious beliefs. Sometimes, we even marry them. I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking. A very happy New Year to you Rhonda! https://t.co/8UH9SP8EWO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 3, 2018

Press TV reports: The unexpected exchange started when Clinton and actor Christine Teigen were in the middle of a discussion about a seemingly fake twitter account that posted foul tweets on behalf of the famous restaurant chain Hooters.

“In 2017, Church of Satan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it’s…@Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!” Clinton wrote.

The Satanist organization, which claims it has “defined Satanism,” picked up the tweet and responded by saying, “The never ending excitement here is never ending.”

“It’s been so long! Happy New Year!” Clinton said in a new tweet addressed to the Church of Satan. The organization responded in kind, wishing the former first daughter “a great 2018!”

The exchange set the social media on fire, prompting Chelsea to issue a statement and defend her move.

Last year, amid debates over confederate statues in the US, Canadian author Mark Steyn blasted Chelsea Clinton for comparing keeping statues erected of Confederates and slaveowners to a Christian church featuring a Lucifer statue.

“If the Confederacy is Satanic, the Church of Satan is the Democratic Party,” Steyn fired back.

Allegations about the Clinton family’s ties to Satanism have been around for some time now.