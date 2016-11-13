Chelsea Clinton Being Groomed By Handlers To Replace Hillary

Bill and Hillary are preparing to pass the political baton to daughter Chelsea Clinton and help her take a Congressional seat.

In an effort to continue raking in billions of dollars using the influential Clinton name, Hillary Clinton has enlisted the help of Washington D.C. groomers to prepare her daughter to continue the Clinton dynasty.

Nypost.com reports:

Chelsea Clinton could run for the seat in NYC’s 17th Congressional District once Lowey, a respected, 79-year-old career politician with nearly 30 years in office, decides to retire, we have exclusively learned.

Lowey’s district includes parts of Rockland and Westchester counties and, conveniently, Chappaqua, the Clinton family home base.

In August, Hillary and Bill Clinton purchased a home next door to their primary residence in Chappaqua for $1.16 million, which is intended for Chelsea, her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, and their two children, Charlotte and Aidan.

While Chelsea currently lives, and is registered to vote, in Manhattan, she could easily make Chappaqua her legal residence in order to run for Lowey’s seat when it becomes vacant.

A source told us, “While it is true the Clintons need some time to regroup after Hillary’s crushing loss, they will not give up. Chelsea would be the next extension of the Clinton brand. In the past few years, she has taken a very visible role in the Clinton Foundation and on the campaign trail. While politics isn’t the life Hillary wanted for Chelsea, she chose to go on the campaign trail for her mother and has turned out to be very poised, articulate and comfortable with the visibility.”

The source continued, “There has been a lot of speculation within New York Democratic circles about Lowey’s retirement and Chelsea running for the seat. There is a belief that Chappaqua is a logical place for Chelsea to run, because it would be straightforward for her to raise money and build a powerful base.”

A spokesperson for Lowey — who is serving her 14th term in Congress and was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1988 — declined to comment. A spokesperson for Chelsea didn’t get back to us.