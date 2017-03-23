Chelsea Clinton is to receive a lifetime achievement award next month, after spending 37 years as the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Variety magazine will host its annual “Women in Power” luncheon in April, where they have confirmed that one of their “Lifetime Impact Honorees” is none other than Chelsea Clinton.

This prestigious award is supposed to be given to women whose work in 2016 has “made the world a better place.”

Heatst.com reports:

This year, for no apparent reason, Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, will get a one of those awards for her service to…well, that part’s not quite clear.

But she’ll be honored for her achievement anyway.

According to Variety (in partnership with Lifetime networks), the women will get the award for “their humanitarian work,” as well as their impact on the fields of entertainment and media. Included in this year’s group is Jessica Chastain, who has led a one-woman campaign in support of Planned Parenthood and O-magazine editor and Oprah BFF Gayle King, who uses her fortune to help the homeless and destitute in New York City.

Other honorees have fought child sex trafficking, helped homeless youth, and funded a vast network of legal clinics to aid the marginalized.

Chelsea Clinton, it says, is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation. A foundation she only works for because her parents founded it to keep their wealth flowing in the years they don’t spend running for public office. But it helps children.

Chelsea’s many other endeavors—authoring books that don’t sell, being snarky on Twitter, and serving on the board of several large-scale tech firms, operated by major Democratic donors—were oddly left out of her official biography.

Four hundred people are expected to attend the April 21st luncheon, one of the largest gatherings of powerful women each year. It’s almost certain Chelsea will attend, despite her crowded social calendar.