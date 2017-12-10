Chelsea Handler, Who Calls Trump ‘Pee-Pee Pervert’, Caught In Real Golden Shower

Chelsea Handler, whose favorite pastime is shouting abuse at Donald Trump on Twitter, calling him a “pee-pee tape pervert”, has been caught on camera participating in a real golden shower.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by James Woods, an unidentified man urinates on Chelsea Handler while she looks up and smiles, clearly enjoying the watersports.

Unlike the unverified allegations against Trump in the dirty dossier funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Chelsea Handler’s moment of hypocrisy is not hearsay – it’s caught on camera for everybody to see.

This person berates the character of @SarahHuckabee on a daily basis. #ChelseaHandlerHumanUrinal https://t.co/Y07Q0Rmcw6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 9, 2017

Chelsea Handler has a history of getting badly burnt when it comes to her criticism of Trump. It’s as though the universe claps back at her every time she goes on the offensive.

Shortly after appearing to blame President Trump for the wildfires engulfing Southern California this week, she was forced to evacuate her home and flee the fires.

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

And in August, after she called Trump and his supporters “Nazis” on Twitter, Handler was informed on TV that her grandfather was an actual Nazi.

In an episode of TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are, the flabbergasted talk show host discovered exactly what role her grandfather, Karl Stoecker, played in World War 2, and the history of her family.

Quivering and shaking after being told the news, Handler traced his path from Nazi soldier to American immigrant through documents and interviews with sources familiar with her family’s history.

Handler’s story is made all the more compelling by the fact that was she raised Jewish in a family of faith.

Daily Mail reports: Growing up, Handler had no idea that her grandfather – a ‘very, very strong man‘ she describes as having a ‘sense of humour‘ – had a dark past.

In the episode, she reveals that he was taken as a prisoner of war to America, where he likely stayed in Montana for several years.

‘When he went back to Germany, he was very eager to come and take his family and move them back to the United States,’ Handler says.

But even after the new immigrant family settled down, the subject of wartime Germany was always avoided by her grandfather.

‘My German grandma definitely spoke about her life during the war way more than my grandfather did,‘ Handler says. ‘He never spoke about it.’

That was probably for good reason, but when all is said and done, Handler may now be less willing to label everybody who disagrees with her a ‘Nazi.’