Chemtrails: Deadly Mysterious Trails In The Sky

People and nature living beneath chemtrails are suffering.

Whatever the composition of the deadly trails may be, they blanket the sky and fall to earth, leaving tree trunks with white-silvery residue and the people nearby with immune system problems.

Look up to see if there are any chemtrails in the sky and ask yourself if you are on prescription drugs for health problems, regardless of your age and physical ability.

Then if you feel poorly and witness chemtrails raining down on you, go on holiday to a poor country outside the western world.

See if you feel any better watching good all fashioned contrails evaporating behind a fading jet, leaving behind a blue sky.

Chemtrails may be an idea of the elite to help their industrial friends do some industrious recycling of dangerous compounds, at the same time keeping the planet cool in preparation for a spectacular false-flag UFO landing, while keeping the masses medicated in advance, on behest of the cousins of the oil industry, the pharmaceutical industry, all in the service of mankind; the ones sitting on top of the pyramid.

For so long now, the media have been pontificating those white trails in the sky are ‘contrails’. How can that be? Normally-created contrails don’t spread out into blanket clouds obscuring the sun! Real contrails disappear behind a plane quickly and never produce miles-long trails in the sky, as you can see in this short video.

Anyone who believes sky graffiti is a genuine exhaust contrail, needs to take a look at the film “Inside Chemtrail Planes,” which shows some eye-opening photos of how airliners are retrofitted with rows of storage tanks, which will contain the liquids that are sprayed via specially-crafted-and-attached “sprayers” into the atmosphere, all of us must breathe.

If there are any persons out there, who worked with the above projects and knows more about how chemtrailing, aka Solar Radiation Management (SRM) [1] works; the liquid spray ‘ingredients’; or other germane information, please know that I’m interested in learning more than what I think I know.

