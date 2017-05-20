Cher: Russia Didn’t Hack Election, Democrats Are Just ‘Out-Of-Touch’

Pop star Cher says that Democrats need to stop blaming Russia for their election loss and face up to the facts: their leadership is corrupt, old, and out-of-touch with America – particularly young Americans.

In an interview with Billboard published Friday, the septuagenarian singer said the old Democratic party leaders, led by the corrupt and charisma-free Hillary Clinton, flat-out failed to connect voters.

“The Democrats f*cked up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is,” Cher said, before going on to suggest that the DNC is a money-making scheme for those in the inner circle. “You’ve got to pray that old people die before young people can get involved with the party.”

Cher, who supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign despite knowing deep down that it was doomed to fail, said she “told Hillary she should have a group of millennials give their ideas about government.”

Four months into his first term, the “I’ve Got You, Babe” singer says she’s so outraged by President Trump that she has to hide her phone and stay off the internet.

“Since Trump was elected, I have to hide my telephone, because I’m so outraged. Twitter is like a drug,” Cher says of the platform she uses to skewer Trump. “It creeps into your life, and you have to say, ‘Time to put a stop to this. I’m a grown-up.‘”

Earlier this month, Cher compared Trump to a “mad King George III president,” called Republican House members “inhumane,” and predicted millions of people would die as a result of the recently-passed American Health Care Act.

Though it has not yet been voted on in the Senate, the pop star still believes Trump’s health care bill will cause people to die.

“The president is cheating and getting away with it, and using the White House to make money, and he’s going to take health care away from people, and people are going die. It’s outrageous,” she said. “You feel like you’re screaming ‘Fire!’ and no one’s listening.”